In a sometimes tense and confrontational vigil that began Saturday, a group of people — some carrying baseball bats and metal poles continued to stand guard at the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia on Sunday — saying they were protecting the sculpture in the wake of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
By late in the afternoon, the crowd at Marconi Plaza had grown to about 50, and scuffles broke out with counter-protesters. Police officers broke up the fights, however for the most part they remained on the sidelines.
“If they bring this [statue] down, where does it end?” one man shouted. “Next they’ll want to change the American flag. You watch.”
In a tweet, Mayor Jim Kenney denounced what he called “vigilantism," saying "these individuals only bring more danger to themselves and the city.”
Long celebrated for his trans-Atlantic exploits, Columbus’s legacy has been the subject of revision by historians who say the Italian explorer enslaved and killed thousands of indigenous people during four trips to Caribbean islands.
In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee upon his neck, protesters demanding an end to police brutality and racism have defaced or removed Columbus statues in other cities, including Camden, Wilmington, Houston, and San Francisco.
Kenney said the city was investigating what evidently was an assault that was caught on video at Marconi Plaza, as well as alleged restrictions placed on journalists.
The left-wing, nonprofit news organization Unicorn Riot said several men assaulted one of their reporters at the scene Saturday and slashed his bicycle.
“Philadelphia police then threatened our reporter with arrest for ‘inciting a riot,' and told the reporter to leave,” according to a statement on Unicorn Riot’s website.
On Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia police said they were aware of the incident and were investigating. That came the day after about 100 people congregated at the site, including at least two men carrying rifles, saying they were there to protect the statue from “rioters.”
On Sunday one man brandished a baseball bat, but an officer at the scene later said he was persuaded to leave by his girlfriend. Another man paced the perimeter with a metal stick atop his shoulder.
People said they were convinced that protesters were coming to tear down the statue. Others said they were there to protest “hate crimes against Italians” or violence against police.
Some passing cars honked their support, while other drivers cursed at the group.
In many quarters Columbus is no longer the hero who, as the school rhyme goes, sailed the ocean blue in 1492, discovering America and opening a new world to settlement. Historians say Columbus never actually set foot on the mainland of North America.
His diaries and letters, and those of men in his expeditions, describe how he seized land, enslaved natives to dig for gold, cut off hands and heads, sold girls as young as 9 as sex slaves, and rewarded his men with females to rape. Native peoples’ say Columbus was an invader, not a discoverer, and his arrival heralded the coming of a genocide that would go on for centuries.
Marconi Plaza, at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue, is an urban green named for the Italian scientist Guglielmo Marconi, who won the 1909 Nobel Prize in physics as an inventor of radio.
The marble statue that gazes over the ground was first erected on Belmont Avenue in Fairmount Park as part of Philadelphia’s 1879 Centennial Exposition.