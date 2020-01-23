A new archbishop was selected to lead the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia, and news of the appointment rippled through the Catholic community Thursday even before a morning news conference to introduce him.
Pope Francis announced Thursday Nelson Perez, currently the bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland, will be the next head of the 1.3 million-member archdiocese and the first Hispanic in the role. Perez was a priest for more than 20 years in West Chester, and the Olney and Lawncrest sections of Philadelphia, before being elevated in 2012.
At a 7:15 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul, Rev. Isaac Haywiser briefly acknowledged Perez’ appointment, saying: “Rome announced it, so I guess I can, too.” He directed parishioners to tune into a 10 a.m. news conference introducing Perez to the Catholic community of Philadelphia.
He also prayed for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and the Diocese of Cleveland “during this time of transition.”
Perez succeeds Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who turned 75 last year, the typical age of retirement for Catholic bishops, and will step down. Politically, Perez will likely be to the left of Chaput, a conservative. While in Cleveland, Perez took on immigration reform and last year criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policy separating parents from their children, saying it was a moral issue.
Haywiser’s announcement was the first time Ulises Prudente — a lifelong Catholic who has attended Mass at the Basilica for three years — had heard of the move. The 34-year-old Mexican immigrant who lives in South Philly and works as a shoe-shiner said the naming of the archdiocese’s first Latino archbishop was “wonderful news, especially here” at the Basilica, which has a robust community of Latino parishioners and offers a weekly Mass in Spanish.
Prudente said while he respected Chaput’s leadership and saw him as “like a father,” he was heartened to hear Perez may represent a different political bent.
“The world is better with different ideas,” he said.