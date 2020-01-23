Haywiser’s announcement was the first time Ulises Prudente — a lifelong Catholic who has attended Mass at the Basilica for three years — had heard of the move. The 34-year-old Mexican immigrant who lives in South Philly and works as a shoe-shiner said the naming of the archdiocese’s first Latino archbishop was “wonderful news, especially here” at the Basilica, which has a robust community of Latino parishioners and offers a weekly Mass in Spanish.