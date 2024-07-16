Bob Menendez verdict: Will he have to resign? How much prison time is he facing? What happens next?

A federal jury convicted U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez on bribery and corruption charges Tuesday, concluding that the New Jersey Democrat had sold the powers of his office for years to foreign governments and three New Jersey businessmen seeking his assistance with their personal and professional travails.

The three-term incumbent, whose career in public life spans over four decades, now faces the threat of prison at a sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge set for October 29.

Here’s what you need to know about the jury’s decision and what happens next:

What was the jury’s verdict?

The jury found Menendez guilty of 16 counts including conspiracy, bribery, extortion, wire fraud, and obstruction of justice. The charges stemmed from a wide-ranging corruption scheme in which the senator and his wife, Nadine, accepted bribes of cash, gold bars, and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessman seeking the senator’s assistance with their personal and professional travails.

Jurors also found him guilty of acting as a foreign agent for Egypt and accepting gifts from the Qatari government.

The panel also convicted two of Menendez’s codefendants: Wael “Will” Hannah, the founder of a New Jersey based halal meat certification company, and Fred Daibes, a real estate developer and banker. Both men had been charged with giving Menendez and his wife payoffs over a period of years.

Nadine Menendez, who was charged alongside the others last year, is expected to stand trial later. The judge granted a request from her lawyers to delay the trial indefinitely while she is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

How much prison time is Menendez facing?

Menendez faces up to 20 years behind bars on the most serious counts on which the jury convicted him Tuesday. But it is likely his sentence won’t be that high.

U.S. judges are guided in sentencing by guidelines that calculate a recommended range of sentence based on the seriousness of a defendant’s crimes, their background, and other factors including, in Menendez’s case, his abuse of the public trust. While those recommendations aren’t binding on the judge, most courts tend to stick at or near the recommended guideline range when crafting punishments.

Will Menendez have to resign?

Despite the jury’s verdict, Menendez could still opt to serve out the rest of his current term, which ends this year. But the Senate could vote to expel him sooner if he chooses not to resign.

Within minutes of Tuesday’s verdict, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Menendez to step down.

If that were to occur, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy would appoint an interim senator to serve until January.

Isn’t Menendez running for reelection? How does this affect his campaign?

Menendez resisted calls to resign before his trial. And though he opted not to run for reelection in this year’s New Jersey Democratic primary, he announced plans last month to run as an independent.

The verdict all but dooms his already slim chances of success against front-runner U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D., N.J.), who will also face Republican nominee Curtis Bashaw and other challengers in November.

Menendez has not said if he will now abandon his campaign as a result of Tuesday’s verdict.

This is a developing story and will be updated.