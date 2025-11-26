17 holiday events happening near you | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Happy Thanksgiving! While you've probably got your sights set on Turkey Day, the winter holidays aren't far behind. We've rounded up over a dozen events you'll want to add to your calendar. Also this week, we pay a visit to a recently opened interactive gaming spot, the mall has added a new luxury shop, plus why a Say Yes to the Dress Star was in town last weekend.

The holiday season is officially upon us and with it, a slew of festive events. Whether you’re looking to snag a picture with Santa Claus, go ice skating on an outdoor rink, see a menorah parade, or tour a historic house decked out for the season, there’s no shortage of events in Cherry Hill.

We’ve rounded up more than a dozen holiday festivities this season, including shopping pop-ups, ornament workshops, and seasonal concerts.

See the full list of holiday events here.

Activate, a new immersive gaming spot, opened on Friday at 1509 Route 38, taking over a former Rite Aid. The 14,000-square-foot chain lets users bring to life old-school games like hide-and-seek and “The Floor is Lava,” and more modern ones, like a Mission Impossible-esque laser gauntlet, all in giant LED-filled spaces. In total, there are 13 stalls with different games that last one to three minutes each.

Reporter Henry Savage took a look inside Activate’s first South Jersey location.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Reminder for families: There’s an early dismissal today, and schools are closed tomorrow and Friday. Last year, 62.2% of township residents’ taxes went toward the school district. Cherry Hill’s average property taxes were $9,383, just shy of the $10,000 average property tax bill statewide, according to a new NJ Advance Media analysis. (NJ.com)

🍽️ On our Plate

A new Korean restaurant specializing in hot lava pots is taking over the former Ten Hot Pot and Crabby Crab on Route 70. A timeline for the new eatery hasn’t been announced yet. (A View From Evesham)

🎳 Things to Do

🛼 Wicked Skate Party: Whether you’ve already seen Wicked: For Good or are planning to catch it in theaters soon, share your love of the movies at this themed skate party, which includes trivia, a soda bar, and a glam station where you can add tinsel to your hair. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and 6:30-9:30 p.m. 💵 $12 admission, $6 skate rental 📍 Hot Wheelz

🖤 18th Annual All Black Holiday Affair: Celebrate the holiday season at this annual 21-and-over event featuring DJs and dancing. There will also be a holiday toy drive collection. All black attire is encouraged at this Black Friday event. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m.-12 a.m. 💵 $87.30-$201.06 📍 DoubleTree by Hilton

🎴 Cherry Hill Card Expo: Card collectors can browse everything from sports art and memorabilia to trading, playing, and collectible cards, including for Pokémon, during this two-day event. There will also be on-site authentications available. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 $10-$25 📍 DoubleTree by Hilton

🎧 Cherry Hill Record Riot: Shop from an array of vinyl albums and CDs from dealers. ⏰ Sunday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 💵 $4.26-$26.66 📍 Holiday Inn Philadelphia-Cherry Hill

🏡 On the Market

This renovated Olde Springs home has an elegant rounded front entryway that sets the tone for the interior, where some of its highlights include a crystal chandelier, marble-inspired tiles, and a stone wall fireplace. It has five bedrooms, including a first floor suite, an updated kitchen, and a new deck.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $719,000 | Size: 3,441 SF

🗞️ What other Cherry Hill residents are reading this week:

