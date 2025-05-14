All-ages bounce house park returns to mall | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

First up this week, we have some news from the Cherry Hill Mall. This weekend, a massive bounce house attraction will begin a two-month run on the mall’s grounds. Also, the prominent Bistro at Cherry Hill in the center of the mall has filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving its future unclear. In other news this week, the long-awaited Heng Seng Noodles is finally opening, and a Cherry Hill student has earned a National Merit Scholarship.

An attraction billed as the world’s biggest bounce house is returning to the Cherry Hill Mall this weekend for a two-month tenure.

When it debuts on Friday, FUNBOX will span 25,000 square feet, featuring a 23-foot slide, a ninja wall, an obstacle course, and a “battle beam.”

This marks a return for FUNBOX, which first opened a pop-up at the mall last fall.

Located in the parking lot on the Church Road side of the mall, the attraction will be open Fridays through Sundays until July 20.

FUNBOX Cherry Hill is open to all ages, and general admission tickets are $24 most days, but $28 at the door for the grand opening weekend. Discounted tickets for this weekend can be purchased online for $19.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Cherry Hill East student Kaiyan Ling has been named a 2025 National Merit Scholarship winner. Ling and the other winners were selected from more than 15,000 nationwide finalists. Many South Jersey schools are facing budget deficits heading into the 2025-26 academic year. At the end of April, Cherry Hill schools approved a $256.1 million budget that will increase the average home’s property taxes by $179. It also plans to cut 19 jobs and reorganize its middle schools. Save the date: Next Wednesday, Cherry Hill Special Education Parent Advisory Group and the Special Education Department will host a workshop on helping children with special needs undergo transitions.

🍽️ On our Plate

Bistro at Cherry Hill has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time. The eatery, which has operated at the Cherry Hill Mall for three decades, owes nearly $1.6 million. (Philadelphia Business Journal) Two Cherry Hill pizza joints are among the best in South Jersey, according to The Inquirer’s Hira Qureshi. If you’re looking for a standout slice, she recommends the margherita or the Miami at Bricco Coal Fired Pizza, which has a location in Cross County Plaza on Route 70. She also recommends Back Door Pizza for New Haven-style pies exclusively to-go. The long-awaited Heng Seng Noodles debuts today at 1467 Brace Road. The sister restaurant to Heng Seng Restaurant in South Philadelphia, the new eatery from the Huong family also specializes in Cambodian comfort cuisine.

🎳 Things to Do

🖼️ Art Blooms Juried Art Exhibit: It’s your last chance to browse these works, which will be on display through Thursday. ⏰ Through Thursday, May 15 💵 Free 📍 Croft Farm Arts Center

🧘 Celestial Sound Meditation with Electronic Violinist Caryn Lin: Practice yoga and meditation to the sounds of a Cherry Hill native performing an electric violin, followed by appetizers and mocktails. ⏰ Friday, May 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 💵 $55 📍 Veda Den

🖼️ AAPI Heritage Month Festival: Explore different foods, crafts, music, and other performances at the fifth annual event. ⏰ Sunday, May 18, noon to 3:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill West

🏖️ Perreo Beach Party Brunch: The beach party-inspired brunch includes two DJs. ⏰ Sunday, May 18, 1-5 p.m. 💵 $10 admission 📍 Vera

🎵 Live Music Entertainment featuring Sweet Spot: Hear the acoustic guitar duo perform pop hits. ⏰ Sunday, May 18, 2-3:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Public Library

🏡 On the Market

Located in the Hunt Tract neighborhood of Barclay Farm, this four-bedroom home sits on a double-wide lot, providing ample privacy. The oversized lot gives the new owner space to add on to the home or install other amenities such as a pool. The home has a primary suite complete with a double vanity and walk-in closets, and two additional bedrooms upstairs. It also has a first-floor suite. Other features include a three-season room off a recently updated kitchen and dining area, a back deck, a third-floor flexible bonus room, and a finished basement.

Price: $725,000 | Size: 2,829 SF

