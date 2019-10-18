Restaurant openings in the Philadelphia region have been solidly outpacing closings over the last decade.
Here is a roundup of the comings and goings from the last month. Openings include Eggcellent, an Old City breakfast specialist from the crew behind Kopi Latte and Cafe Square One; the region’s 10th El Limon Mexican BYOB, and Emmy Squared, the Queen Village outpost of a popular New York pizza and burger eatery.
Meanwhile, shutdowns include Lumbrada, a Mexican bar-restaurant in Devon; Trolley Car Cafe, a mainstay in Mount Airy; and Culture on the Circle, the three-month-old bistro from chef Kris Serviss at the Holme Circle strip-mall spot that previously housed Blue Duck and Taqueria Del Norte. (Meanwhile, Serviss is poised to become chef at Troubles End Brewing, a brewpub coming to Collegeville next month.)
A La Mousse | Narberth
The Chinatown sweet shop/bakery has opened a second location, at 920 Montgomery Ave.
Ambassador | Ludlow/South Kensington
Artifact Brewing | Hatboro
Opening is 5 p.m. Oct. 18 for this brewpub at 2 S. York Rd.
Cafe y Chocolate | South Philadelphia
The Point Breeze Mexican BYOB has relocated to West Passyunk, where it’s taken a walk-up spot at 1532 Snyder Ave., behind Melrose Diner.
Condesa | Rittenhouse
Mexican restaurant from the operators of Suraya, part of the new Pod Philly hotel at 19th and Ludlow streets, following El Cafe, its casual daytimer. A rooftop taqueria is on the way.
Denim BYOB | Haddonfield
Cherry Hill BYOB has relocated to Shops at 116 in Haddonfield.
Ease Bar | South Philadelphia
Turning the BYO idea on its head, this bar wants you to bring your own food to enjoy with its collection of vinyl and its beer/wine selection. It’s 824 S. Eighth St. in the Bella Vista space that last was Acadia and previously Coeur.
Eggcellent | Old City
Breakfast sandwiches and brunch foods in a bright, airy corner storefront at 113 Chestnut St.
El Limon | Flourtown
This is location Numero 10 for the casual cantina, which is set up at the former Flourtown Bakery, 810 Bethlehem Pike.
Emmy Squared | Queen Village
Detroit-style pizza is the star of this New York import.
Local Tap | Lansdale
A 50-seat beer/wine/liquor/coffee tasting room from the folks behind Village Tavern, at 527 S. Broad St. in Lansdale. Doylestown Brewing Co. will be the primary source of the craft beer.
Maple Japanese Ramen | Rittenhouse
Casual ramen shop replaces the longtime A Mandarin at 2102 Chestnut St.
Newtown Brewing | Newtown
Grand opening is 5 p.m. Oct. 18 for this brewpub at 103 Penns Trail.
Nudy’s Cafe | Berwyn
The 10th location of this suburban breakfast-luncher is at 120 W. Swedesford Rd., where Shangri-La was.
River Beer Garden | Penn’s Landing
Pop-up at Race Street Pier from the company behind Morgan’s Pier and Craft Hall; runs through Nov. 3.
Refectory | Villanova
The university gets into the dining business with a contemporary American in a new building at Lancaster and Ithan Avenues.
River Twice | Passyunk Square
American BYOB from James Beard semifinalist Randy Rucker at Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street.
Spread Bagelry and Workhorse Brewing | Center City
Montreal-style bagel shop opens its “Spreadquarters” at 2401 Walnut St., with a pop-up tasting room by Workhorse.
Spread Bagelry | Bryn Mawr
The Main Line will get a branch of the Montreal-style bagel shop, at 925 Lancaster Ave., “sometime next week.” This one will be designed to look like a train station.
A La Maison | Ardmore
Illness has forced the temporary closing of this French BYOB.
Culture on the Circle | Northeast Philadelphia
See above.
Heffe | Spring Garden
Taco shop at 1543 Spring Garden St. has vacated; its Fishtown sibling remains.
La Pergola | Jenkintown
Longtime Middle Eastern spot has closed (several months ago, in fact); new occupant this fall will be Lilly’s, An Indian Experience.
Little Spoon Cafe | South Street West
Oct. 14 was the bruncherie’s finale at 15th and South Streets.
Lumbrada | Devon
Independent Mexican bar-restaurant has folded and will yield to the Plaza Azteca chain.
Mistral | King of Prussia
King of Prussia Mall outpost of the edgy Princeton restaurant bowed out.
Monsu | South Philadelphia
Peter McAndrews called it quits after nine years in the Italian Market as his lease was running out.
Plantation | Long Beach Island
The longtime Shore restaurant is giving way to local favorite Black Eyed Susans, which will relocate from its current location in Harvey Cedars.
Sa Bai Dee | Upper Darby
Retirement shuttered this Thai destination near 69th and Market Streets.
Sakura Spring | Cherry Hill
End of the line after 22 years for Hat Lam and Teresa Wang’s pan-Asian restaurant in Heritage Square.
Trolley Car Diner | Mount Airy
The Germantown Avenue diner’s last day was Oct. 15 after 19 years.