Pizza and burgers are two of the most popular American foods, and they make up the backbone of the menu at Emmy Squared, the New York City-rooted restaurant with a cult following. Flush with investors’ cash, Emily and chef Matt Hyland are expanding out of the 212/718 into Nashville and now Queen Village, where they open their rustic bar-restaurant on Friday, Oct. 11 at Fifth and Bainbridge Streets, on the ground floor of the soon-to-debut Philadelphia Queen Hotel.