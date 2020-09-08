The judge reacted after an expert for the case’s receiver operating Par Funding reported that just 10 of its several thousand borrowers owe a total of $228 million — more than half of the sum owed. The expert also disclosed that the “top 10” includes a firm run by a convicted bank fraud artist, another is led by an accused health-care fraudster, two companies are bankrupt, and at least one firm that Par has so far sued fruitlessly in court.