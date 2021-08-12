Pennsylvania nursing homes need to have at least 80% of their staff vaccinated by Oct. 1, the Department of Health announced Thursday, or unvaccinated employees will have to undergo regular coronavirus testing — but the Wolf administration did not say how frequently and stopped short of issuing a vaccination or testing requirement.

Fewer than 13% of nursing homes have reached or exceeded 80% of their staff vaccinated, the department said, leaving most facilities at risk for future coronavirus outbreaks.

Yet the Wolf administration only called the goal an “expectation,” and did not ask nursing homes to have all employees vaccinated.

Though the policy adds to the pool of Pennsylvania workers expected to get vaccinated, it is less forceful than the mandate Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that all health care workers in state-run facilities will have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

It comes as states across the region and country announce varying types of vaccine mandates for workers; New York, Maryland, and Virginia have all set mandates for all state employees. Philadelphia on Wednesday announced that all city employees will need to be vaccinated or wear two masks at work starting Sept. 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will publish vaccination numbers for the state’s nursing homes on a new online dashboard, using self-reported data that the federal government collects weekly.

“We want families to see the vaccination rates where their loved ones are living and working,” said Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter. “If you don’t like what you see, contact the facility and encourage them to take the necessary steps to increase staff vaccination rates to keep COVID-19 out.”

The data has been difficult for the public to get, both in Pennsylvania, where reporters and senior advocates requested results of a facility survey for months before the state released it, and nationwide, where viewing the data is cumbersome.

Nursing homes and their vulnerable residents were hit hard by the coronavirus when the pandemic began. More than 13,400 residents and employees in nursing and personal care homes in the commonwealth, excluding Philadelphia, have died of the virus, and more than 88,000 have been sickened, according to state data.

Last month, CDC data indicated that low vaccination rates among staff in nursing homes could be linked to an increase in infections at the facilities, the Associated Press reported.

The announcement came shortly after Wolf, speaking at a vaccine clinic in Lancaster, told private businesses to mandate the vaccine for their workers — though he has not done so for all commonwealth employees and the nursing-home policy stops short of that, as well.

”If you want to keep your employees safe [and] you want to keep your customers safe, mandate a vaccine,” Wolf said. “Say: You got to get the vaccine. Give them the same choice” between testing and vaccination that Pennsylvania gave state health and congregate workers.

This story will be updated.