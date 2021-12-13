Acting Pennsylvania Health Secretary Alison Beam will resign at the end of the month, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday, after a year that included the coronavirus vaccine rollout, the state’s reopening, the emergence of the delta variant, and the advent of booster and pediatric shots.

Beam, 35, took over the role in January, when then-Secretary Rachel Levine departed to serve in the Biden administration. She came to the helm just after the vaccine rollout had begun, at a time when the vaccine supply was low, the state’s communication with providers and the public was rocky, and there was frustration with the system.

As the national vaccine supply grew, Pennsylvania went from having one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country to one of the highest. Early in the rollout, Beam instituted policies to help speed vaccine delivery, including a requirement for providers to administer most doses within a week of receiving them and a temporary focus on the highest-capacity providers.

During Beam’s tenure, the Department of Health has focused on promoting vaccination, raising the number of immunized people, and fighting vaccine hesitancy. More than 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania, excluding Philadelphia, to date.

The administration also launched a COVID-19 task force that worked to speed up the spring vaccine rollout, including through targeted initiatives to immunize frontline workers and by standing up mass clinics. And it has collected and analyzed pandemic data, including launching a vaccine-tracking online dashboard.

The department has also contended with controversies, particularly earlier in the rollout, including a fight with Southeastern Pennsylvania officials over vaccine distribution and a shortage of second doses in February that delayed thousands of people’s shots.

The department has struggled with the collection of certain information, challenged by an out-of-date system, with gaps in its collection of certain racial, breakthrough, and second-dose data. Beam’s team did a data adjustment this summer that corrected some of the issues.

Beam presided over the state’s reopening this spring, lifting the universal mask mandate and other mitigation measures as the state’s vaccination rate rose and virus spread slowed.

She also instated a statewide school mask mandate, which was challenged by some school districts and Republican lawmakers. It was struck down by the state Supreme Court last week, when the justices affirmed a lower court ruling that the state’s health officials didn’t have the authority to impose the requirement.

Though the Department of Health has faced criticism, particularly from legislature Republicans, on issues including nursing homes and testing, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Beam’s handling of the vaccine rollout. The state now has about two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated.

”Serving as Acting Secretary during such a critical time in public health has been the most humbling honor of my career,” Beam said in a statement. “Under the governor’s leadership the administration has made critical strides in ensuring access to health care for all Pennsylvanians and in turn created a healthier, more equitable commonwealth for generations to come.”

The governor’s statement did not say what Beam’s next plans were. It’s not unusual for appointees to leave when an administration approaches its end: Wolf has just over a year left in his term; a new governor will be elected in 2022. The field is already crowded.

Beam’s deputy secretary, Keara Klinepeter, will be appointed as acting secretary in January, Wolf said, making her the third health secretary to serve the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the tremendous employees at the Department of Health and ensuring public health remains a top priority throughout the commonwealth,” Klinepeter said.

This story will be updated.