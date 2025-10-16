A Bryn Mawr spot lands on The 76 | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

The 76, The Inquirer’s annual roundup of the most vital restaurants in the Philadelphia region is here, and a Bryn Mawr spot has made this year’s list. Also this week, gas-powered leaf blowers may soon be banned, and we prepare to say goodbye to beloved Gladwyne Market.

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

You don’t have to go very far to find one of the best restaurants in the region, according to The Inquirer’s food writers. This year, Johnny’s Pizza in Bryn Mawr is a new addition to The 76, our annual list of the most vital restaurants.

Johnny’s has a cheesesteak that “rivals South Philly’s best” and has “maybe the best pizza in the region,” according to The 76, which noted the Brooklyn-trained pizzaiolo John Bisceglie’s attention to every detail.

A must order? The white pie, loaded up with fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, lemony ricotta, Pecorino-Romano, and fresh parsley on a sesame-seeded crust, says deputy food editor Jenn Ladd.

Read more about what sets Johnny’s apart and see the entirety of this year’s list here.

It may be time to put away those gas-powered leaf blowers, Lower Merion.

The township is one step closer to banning the equipment after commissioners last week moved forward a preliminary proposal that would phase out gas-powered leaf blowers by 2029. The changes could start next year with a seasonal ban, writes reporter Denali Sagner.

A sustainability manager for the township cited air pollution, persistent noise, and health impacts as the impetus for the ordinance that could result in fines for violators. And if the feedback during a recent hourslong public hearing is any indicator, residents are largely in support.

Read more about the potential changes here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

While school districts have been feeling the heat of the state budget impasse, Lower Merion School District “is not making any changes related to the Pennsylvania budget,” said spokesperson Amy Buckman. “We are unable to predict what will happen in the future.” There’s a Fall Family Night tonight for parents of English Language Development students at the LMHS cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m. There are also health screenings and book fairs scheduled next week. See the district’s full calendar here. Friends’ Central School unveiled the next phase of its strategic plan on Friday, which includes two new turf fields, a new baseball facility, and a premier grass field. The new facilities are estimated to cost the Wynnewood school $5.5 million. Its board approved a $2.5 million fundraising campaign, over $2 million of which has been raised, and will continue to seek gifts.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

👻 Halloween Costume Exchange: Gear up for spooky season by dropping off your unwanted kids costumes on Friday and Saturday or pick one up for your kids to wear this season. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 17, 10-4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 18, noon-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🎃 Ardmore Day: Celebrate the community at this free, family-friendly event that includes costume parades for pups and people, face painting, sidewalk sales, bumper cars, mini golf, and more. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Schauffele Plaza

🍂 Family Fall Funday: Decorate a pumpkin, listen to live music, and take a cute family photo on the lawn at Suburban Square. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Suburban Square

🦇 The Art of Animals: Illustrator Kate Garchinsky will read from The Secret Life of the Little Brown Bat and then guide kids through an art project. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, 2:30-3:15 p.m. 💵 $20 📍 Stoneleigh

🐐 GOAToberFest: Dress in a Halloween or Oktoberfest costume and vie for prizes, pet a goat, enjoy snacks and drinks, fire pits, s’mores, and take a guided tour of Laurel Hill at this benefit for the Philly Goat Project. There will also be a limited-edition beer from Triple Bottom Brewing. Attendees must be at least 14. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, 2-5 p.m. 💵 $76.88 📍 Laurel Hill West Cemetery

🚓 Truck or Treat: LMPD is hosting this event where kids can grab some sweets. Costumes are encouraged. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 19, 12:30-2:30 p.m. 💵 $5 per child or $10 per family 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🧛 Dracula: Catch a screening of the 1931 classic starring Bela Lugosi, Helen Chandler, and David Manners. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m. 💵 $11.75-$16.25 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🍽️ Aegean Autumn Table: Prepare a four-course meal focused on fall flavors. ⏰ Wednesday, Oct. 22, 7-9 p.m. 💵 $95 📍 BodyX Kitchen & Fitness Studio

🚗 Worth the Drive: Tired Hands’ Beer Party at the Beer Park: Beer enthusiasts won’t want to miss this one. Over 20 breweries will gather for Ardmore-based Tired Hands’ second-annual festival, which will also have food trucks and live music. Proceeds benefit the Delaware County Veterans Memorial. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, 1-4 p.m. 💵 $40 📍 Tired Hands Beer Park, Newtown Square

🏡 On the Market

This six-bedroom, new construction home in Wynnewood boasts plenty of space at nearly 7,500 square feet. And for all the chefs out there: Check out the home’s kitchen, featuring an 11-foot center island, eight-burner Wolf stove, walk-in pantry, and quartz countertops. Other highlights include custom woodwork, a gas fireplace, and a finished basement.

See photos of the property here.

Price: $3,325,000 | Size: 7,486 | Acreage: .46

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.