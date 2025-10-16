A Bryn Mawr spot lands on The 76 | Inquirer Lower Merion
Plus, gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned.
Hi, Lower Merion! 👋
The 76, The Inquirer’s annual roundup of the most vital restaurants in the Philadelphia region is here, and a Bryn Mawr spot has made this year’s list. Also this week, gas-powered leaf blowers may soon be banned, and we prepare to say goodbye to beloved Gladwyne Market.
You don’t have to go very far to find one of the best restaurants in the region, according to The Inquirer’s food writers. This year, Johnny’s Pizza in Bryn Mawr is a new addition to The 76, our annual list of the most vital restaurants.
Johnny’s has a cheesesteak that “rivals South Philly’s best” and has “maybe the best pizza in the region,” according to The 76, which noted the Brooklyn-trained pizzaiolo John Bisceglie’s attention to every detail.
A must order? The white pie, loaded up with fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, lemony ricotta, Pecorino-Romano, and fresh parsley on a sesame-seeded crust, says deputy food editor Jenn Ladd.
Read more about what sets Johnny’s apart and see the entirety of this year’s list here.
It may be time to put away those gas-powered leaf blowers, Lower Merion.
The township is one step closer to banning the equipment after commissioners last week moved forward a preliminary proposal that would phase out gas-powered leaf blowers by 2029. The changes could start next year with a seasonal ban, writes reporter Denali Sagner.
A sustainability manager for the township cited air pollution, persistent noise, and health impacts as the impetus for the ordinance that could result in fines for violators. And if the feedback during a recent hourslong public hearing is any indicator, residents are largely in support.
Read more about the potential changes here.
💡 Community News
Commonwealth Court last week told Lower Merion Township that its effort to use a zoning ordinance to limit where guns are sold violates state law. The case holds major implications for the power of local governments across Pennsylvania.
Beloved Gladwyne Market is slated to close by the end of October after its building sold for $5 million. The market’s owner says they “tried to keep it open,” but the building’s new owners are interested in using the space for something else, and told them to vacate.
Bala-Cynwyd based charity Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is seeing even more demand after President Donald Trump’s administration terminated and paused hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of cancer-related grants. They’re pushing “extra hard” to fill the gaps.
An emergency order from the Federal Railroad Administration has prompted SEPTA to inspect 225 Silverliner IV cars, creating headaches for Regional Rail commuters. The Inquirer is tracking the agency’s inspection progress here.
Lower Merion Township’s Economic Development Committee last week took a step that could allow the township and Amtrak to market the surface parking lot next to the Ardmore train station for possible redevelopment. The goal is to build at least 500 new parking spaces that would serve both commuters and local businesses, with a planned timeline of being operational by 2030. The Board of Commissioners has to approve marketing of the property for redevelopment. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
What’s a perfect Philly day to MSNBC’s Ali Velshi? It starts at his home in Bryn Mawr, perhaps includes a lunch in Ardmore, and some other Lower Merion stops along the way.
Got a couple million dollars to spare? A Bryn Mawr home with an indoor pool and movie theater is headed to auction today. It first hit the market in 2023, and has a $2.5 million reserve price. (Philadelphia Business Journals)
Bryn Mawr native Elysia Berman found herself $50,000 in debt in 2023 after spending years buying high-end goods once unattainable to her but popular among her peers growing up. The New York Times Magazine recently profiled the 36-year-old about her use of “Buy Now, Pay Later” platforms to fund her purchases, a habit she hid from her family and friends for years. Berman has been sharing her journey as a cautionary tale as the practice becomes increasingly common.
Monday is the last day to register to vote in the November general election. You can register here.
Bryn Mawr College has launched a new initiative aimed at making it more affordable for qualifying families. Known as Bryn Mawr Beacon, the program will cover 100% of undergraduate tuition costs for families earning $175,000 or less a year. It will go into effect starting next fall.
Main Line Today recently took a look at a couple’s update to their historic Gladwyne home. They wanted to keep original details like wood floors, beams, and exposed stone, while giving it a contemporary look. In the living room, they used a dark, textured Roman clay plaster, while the kitchen features a sedimentary Italian stone backsplash.
Philadelphia Jewish Exponent recently profiled Simcha Zevit, the rabbi of Narberth Havurah, who shared how her role there differs from a rabbi at a synagogue. She noted that creating connections and community is all the more important given that the havurah doesn’t have a physical building. Read more about Zevit here.
🏫 Schools Briefing
While school districts have been feeling the heat of the state budget impasse, Lower Merion School District “is not making any changes related to the Pennsylvania budget,” said spokesperson Amy Buckman. “We are unable to predict what will happen in the future.”
There’s a Fall Family Night tonight for parents of English Language Development students at the LMHS cafeteria from 5 to 7 p.m. There are also health screenings and book fairs scheduled next week. See the district’s full calendar here.
Friends’ Central School unveiled the next phase of its strategic plan on Friday, which includes two new turf fields, a new baseball facility, and a premier grass field. The new facilities are estimated to cost the Wynnewood school $5.5 million. Its board approved a $2.5 million fundraising campaign, over $2 million of which has been raised, and will continue to seek gifts.
🍽️ On our Plate
The Brew Room opened over the weekend at 6 W. Lancaster Ave. in Ardmore. It’s part of a growing number of bakeries popping up in the Philadelphia area — like The Buttery’s expansion to Ardmore earlier this month — in what one local breadmaker calls a “little treat” culture boom.
Pinwheel Provisions will debut its new space at 824 W. Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr on Oct. 20, just a short walk from its former home. Adjacent to the Bryn Mawr Film Institute, the space will offer an expanded menu, including an espresso bar, specialty house drinks, nonalcoholic cocktails, pastries, snacks, and other foods for dining in or carry out. It will continue to offer its prepared meals. The larger space will have seating for 30 and be open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
One of the best things our reporters ate this week? The beef and pork ragu arancini at the recently opened Eataly in King of Prussia. Elizabeth Wellington noted that the “savory mix of cheese, beef, and pork ragu” were so good that she momentarily lost her train of thought.
🎳 Things to Do
👻 Halloween Costume Exchange: Gear up for spooky season by dropping off your unwanted kids costumes on Friday and Saturday or pick one up for your kids to wear this season. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 17, 10-4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 18, noon-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library
🎃 Ardmore Day: Celebrate the community at this free, family-friendly event that includes costume parades for pups and people, face painting, sidewalk sales, bumper cars, mini golf, and more. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Schauffele Plaza
🍂 Family Fall Funday: Decorate a pumpkin, listen to live music, and take a cute family photo on the lawn at Suburban Square. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Suburban Square
🦇 The Art of Animals: Illustrator Kate Garchinsky will read from The Secret Life of the Little Brown Bat and then guide kids through an art project. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, 2:30-3:15 p.m. 💵 $20 📍 Stoneleigh
🐐 GOAToberFest: Dress in a Halloween or Oktoberfest costume and vie for prizes, pet a goat, enjoy snacks and drinks, fire pits, s’mores, and take a guided tour of Laurel Hill at this benefit for the Philly Goat Project. There will also be a limited-edition beer from Triple Bottom Brewing. Attendees must be at least 14. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, 2-5 p.m. 💵 $76.88 📍 Laurel Hill West Cemetery
🚓 Truck or Treat: LMPD is hosting this event where kids can grab some sweets. Costumes are encouraged. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 19, 12:30-2:30 p.m. 💵 $5 per child or $10 per family 📍 Penn Wynne Library
🧛 Dracula: Catch a screening of the 1931 classic starring Bela Lugosi, Helen Chandler, and David Manners. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m. 💵 $11.75-$16.25 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🍽️ Aegean Autumn Table: Prepare a four-course meal focused on fall flavors. ⏰ Wednesday, Oct. 22, 7-9 p.m. 💵 $95 📍 BodyX Kitchen & Fitness Studio
🚗 Worth the Drive: Tired Hands’ Beer Party at the Beer Park: Beer enthusiasts won’t want to miss this one. Over 20 breweries will gather for Ardmore-based Tired Hands’ second-annual festival, which will also have food trucks and live music. Proceeds benefit the Delaware County Veterans Memorial. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, 1-4 p.m. 💵 $40 📍 Tired Hands Beer Park, Newtown Square
🏡 On the Market
This six-bedroom, new construction home in Wynnewood boasts plenty of space at nearly 7,500 square feet. And for all the chefs out there: Check out the home’s kitchen, featuring an 11-foot center island, eight-burner Wolf stove, walk-in pantry, and quartz countertops. Other highlights include custom woodwork, a gas fireplace, and a finished basement.
See photos of the property here.
Price: $3,325,000 | Size: 7,486 | Acreage: .46
🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:
