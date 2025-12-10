Christmas at Longwood Gardens is an ‘economic engine’ | Inquirer Chester County

Hi, Chester County! 👋

A Longwood Christmas is more than an annual staple for many — it’s an economic boon for businesses in and around Kennett Square. Also this week, the county has certified the November election results, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made another gift to Lincoln University, plus a new restaurant has opened at the former Lotus Inn.

Advertisement

We want your feedback! Tell us what you think of the newsletter by taking our survey or emailing us at chestercounty@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Kennett Square is buzzing thanks to a holiday swell of visitors in town for the annual Longwood Gardens holiday display.

To capitalize on the “economic engine” that is “A Longwood Christmas,” merchants kicked off the holiday season a little early this year, including with a festive parade a week ahead of its usual schedule. That decision was a boon for businesses, which reported “record-breaking” sales during Thanksgiving week, something they plan to replicate next year.

The Longwood effect isn’t just great for the gardens or area shops — it also means increased hotel bookings and full restaurant dining rooms.

The Inquirer’s Tony Wood delves into Longwood’s year-round impact on neighboring businesses.

📍 Countywide News

The county’s Board of Elections certified November’s general election results on Friday as it continues to investigate why third-party voters weren’t included in poll books. (WHYY) The Chester County Economic Development Council launched a new program last week aimed at helping startups and entrepreneurs throughout southeastern Pennsylvania. The investment group, i2n Angels, will fund promising early-stage companies with between $50,00 and $500,000, as well as provide coaching and advice. The Chester County Department of Community Development was recently recognized by community solutions organization Built for Zero for its efforts in reducing homelessness. County CEO David Byerman said there was a 33% decrease in first-time homelessness in 2024 compared to 2022 and that the number of people entering emergency shelters was slashed by nearly half over the past five years. SEPTA missed Friday’s federally imposed deadline to finish repairs to the heat-detection system on its Regional Rail cars. The agency said the lapse was due to a shortage of the thermal wire required to make the repairs. Installation of the backordered wire for 30 of SEPTA’s remaining trains is expected to be completed next week.

💡 Community News

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made another donation to Lincoln University, this time for $25 million. The no-strings-attached gift to the historically Black college will support scholarships and other initiatives. Last week, PennDot outlined its updated plans for the busy intersection at Old Baltimore Pike and Newark Road in New Garden Township, a project that is expected to cost upward of $11 million and has already been pushed from its original timeline. In 2022, the agency projected work would get underway in 2025, but plans now call for the three-phase project to begin in 2028 and is expected to take several years to complete. (Daily Local) South Coatesville Borough has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to hire a full-time municipal manager. There’s no timeline yet for when the hiring process will begin. After 45 years, Brandywine Conservancy announced last week that 2026 will be its last year as the sole operator and beneficiary of the Radnor Hunt Races. The popular Malvern steeplechase event is looking for a new operator going forward. The 2026 races will take place May 16. Still in search of a fresh-cut Christmas tree? Wiggins Farm, which has locations in Cochranville and West Chester, is one of a number of area farms offering delivery this year. The service runs about $50 near West Chester and jumps to $75 for deliveries more than 30 minutes away. Residents in West Bradford Township are expressing concern over skyrocketing sewer bills after being switched to a metered rate for running water rather than the previous flat rate. The change doesn’t differentiate between interior and exterior water use, causing some residents to say they’re now being charged for a service that isn’t being provided. (CBS News Philadelphia) NBC10 recently profiled The Barn at Spring Brook Farm in West Chester, a nonprofit that connects children and teens with disabilities to nature- and animal-based programming. The organization launched in 2005 and served 477 children last year alone. See the segment here. Gadaleto’s Seafood Market in West Chester will continue providing family meals for free to those in need throughout the holiday season. (6abc) Santa is making a stop in Spring City and East Vincent Township this weekend. At 11 a.m. on Sunday, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Rudolph will hop aboard one of Liberty Fire Company’s trucks and travel around town.

🏫 Schools Briefing

New student registration for kindergarten through 12th grade is now open for the 2026-27 school year at Downingtown Area School District. Last Friday, several school districts throughout the county held reorganization meetings, swearing in new members as well as voting on leadership. In Tredyffrin/Easttown School District, Sue Tiede was elected president and Kenneth Hong as vice president. In the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District, the board reelected Victoria Baratta and Erin Talbert as president and vice president, respectively. And Avon Grove School District’s board reelected Dorothy Linn as president, and elected Ruchira Singh as vice president. Some local high school football players have signed on to play college ball. Last week, Malvern Prep edge rusher Jackson Ford committed to playing with Penn State next year. Fellow Prep teammates Max Mohring, a linebacker, will head to Northwestern University, and running back Ezekiel Bates will play for Minnesota. Kennett Square kicker Shay Barker is headed to Syracuse University and West Chester East offensive tackle Tyler Duell is off to Rutgers.

🍽️ On our Plate

The former Lotus Inn in Berwyn has gotten new life. Karthic Venkatachalam and Gopal Dhandpani of Nalal Indian Cuisine in Downingtown and Adyar Cafe in Exton opened Vibe Haus Indian Plates & Taps there last week. The restaurant, at 402 Swedesford Rd., features Indian-meets-American pub food, with plans to add a brewery in the coming months. Our Deli Café expanded to its second location on Monday, opening at 498 Nutt Rd. in Phoenixville. The Paoli-based eatery serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including staples like burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and milkshakes. After nearly two years in business, Bookstore Bakery in West Chester has announced it will close at the end of the year. Located at 145 W. Gay St., the shop was known for its selection of both books and baked goods, including customized cakes.

🎳 Things to Do

🎁 There are more holiday markets and events taking place this weekend, including the Downingtown Good Neighbor Christmas Parade on Saturday. That same day, Christkindlmarkt takes over part of Gay Street in West Chester, and on Sunday, shoppers can browse vendors at the Berwyn Holiday Market at Bronze Plaza. On Saturday and Sunday, the Kennett Square Holiday Village Market returns for its second weekend at The Creamery, while in Phoenixville, Fitzwater Station’s Christmas Village continues. On Sunday evening, Congregation B’nai Jacob in Phoenixville will host its Hanukkah Celebration with a menorah lighting, jelly donuts, and games of dreidel.

Here’s what else is happening around Chester County:

🎭 Anastasia: It’s the final weekend to catch SALT Performing Arts’ stage performance of the lost Romanov. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 14, times vary 💵 $31.60-$36.70 📍 SALT Performing Arts, Chester Springs

🏡 Home Alone: Catch a screening of the beloved holiday classic, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13, 12:15, 4:30 and 7 p.m. 💵 $10-$15 📍 The Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville

🐦‍🔥 Phoenixville Firebird Festival: Now in its 22nd year, the festival inspired by ancient mythology and the symbols of resurrection and renewal returns to Phoenixville, where a 20-foot phoenix will be burned. There will also be a Festival Village. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 13, 4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Reservoir Park, Phoenixville

🏡 On the Market

Located just outside the borough, this West Goshen Township home recently underwent a full update, with over $560,000 in improvements. The sprawling home features an office, dining and living rooms, and an open-concept kitchen on the first floor. A sunny family room, part of which spans two stories, features a stone fireplace. There are four bedrooms upstairs, including a primary suite with two vanities, a soaking tub, and dressing area with a wardrobe and separate walk-in closets. Other features include a finished walk-out basement and a new deck overlooking the pool.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $1.65M | Size: 6,579 SF | Acreage: 1.81

🗞️ What other Chester County residents are reading this week:

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.