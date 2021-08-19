Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville is set to close after a long struggle to keep the facility open, potentially costing more than 200 people their jobs.

The plant was slated to close in 2019 but was spared after pressure from then-President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D., Pa.), and other Pennsylvania officials. But the reprieve appears to have been short-lived.

About 240 people are expected to lose their jobs, with another 120 offered a chance to relocate or work remotely, according to the company and Houlahan’s office.

“After spending the last two years working with Lockheed Martin, White House officials in two administrations, and state and local partners to find ways to enable the plant to continue operating, I am frustrated and disappointed that we find ourselves here,” Houlahan, who represents the Chester County city, said in a statement Thursday disclosing the planned closing.

A Lockheed Martin spokesman confirmed the decision, saying the company “has made a final decision to exit its Coatesville facility and consolidate the work in other Lockheed Martin locations due to a downturn in the commercial helicopter sector.”

The company said it was unable to secure enough work for the facility and has been in touch with Gov. Tom Wolf, the White House, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. A spokesman said the company aims to “ensure training and reemployment opportunities for all existing employees.”

Lockheed Martin has several other facilities nearby, including in King of Prussia and Cherry Hill.

Guy Ciarrocchi, president of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry, called the announcement “deeply disappointing” and said the organization will work to help employees find work and find new use for the property.

“We will not accept a vacant property sitting in the Coatesville area,” Ciarrocchi said.

The Coatesville plant has produced several Sikorsky models over the years, including a version of the VH-92 aircraft that is the foundation for helicopters used by U.S. presidents and other White House officials, commonly called Marine One.

Lockheed Martin initially announced plans to close the facility in 2019, citing a “prolonged downturn in the global helicopter market.”

At the time, the company had 465 employees on its 24-acre campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.