Parents push to merge high school football teams | Inquirer Lower Merion

Plus, Rosemont College’s enrollment continues to tumble ahead of its merger with Villanova.
A group of parents are pushing the school district to combine the Harriton and Lower Merion High School football teams as participation dwindles. Also this week, Rosemont College’s enrollment continues to tumble ahead of its merger with Villanova University, SEPTA is close to completing its Regional Rail car inspections, plus two Main Line chefs are teaming up to open a pair of new eateries.
The high school football programs within Lower Merion School District are “at a crossroads,” some parents say. Neither Harriton nor Lower Merion have had great success in recent years, underscored by their respective 0-9 and 1-8 finishes in the Central League last season.
Part of that is due to fewer players at the high school level, where freshman and J.V. teams have been axed. Those that do play are facing fewer breaks and the risk of injury against more experienced opponents.
Now, a group of parents are calling on the district to merge the two football programs, something they say will create a full-fledged program with age-appropriate training and interscholastic competition.
The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner tackles what a combined program could mean.
Rosemont College’s classes remain lively despite enrollment this fall dropping about 45% compared to last year. The 428 students still enrolled ahead of the school’s closure in 2028, when its campus will become part of Villanova University, are the ones that most want to be there. Still, with just 21 freshmen, “it’s like a ghost town,” one sophomore from Ardmore said. As offerings continue to dwindle ahead of the merger, keeping the school going will be increasingly difficult.
Heads up for drivers: Station Avenue between Lancaster and Anderson Avenues and Anderson Avenue between Coulter and Lancaster Avenues will remain closed around the clock through Monday night as SEPTA makes accessibility improvements to the Ardmore station.
Speaking of roadwork, PennDot is hosting a virtual public meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss its planned reconstruction and improvements to the Belmont Avenue and St. Asaphs Road intersection in Bala Cynwyd. Residents can provide feedback and ask questions following the presentation.
As for SEPTA, the transit agency is working to meet its extended Nov. 14 deadline to inspect all of its Silverliner IV Regional Rail cars. Here’s the latest on its progress.
Narberth recently released its proposed 2026 budget, which is expected to be adopted next month, before going into effect Jan. 1. It includes an increase in earned income taxes and sewer fees.
The township’s Board of Commissioners is expected to again take up the issue of gas-powered leaf blowers at Wednesday’s meeting, weighing whether to adopt an ordinance that would phase out the equipment over the coming years before banning them by 2029. It has largely been supported by residents.
Both Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center maintained their “A” ratings in the fall 2025 Leapfrog safety grades report released today. The organization releases safety ratings twice a year, grading hospitals on 22 safety metrics, including infection rates and preventable errors.
The Inquirer also recently found that Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood did not receive any safety citations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health between last September and this August.
Blayr, a new 217-unit luxury apartment building in Bala Cynwyd, is nearing completion. Federal Realty Trust began leasing last week and expects residents to move in beginning in March. Located at 145 E. City Ave., the six-story building has studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that range from $2,000 to $4,500 a month. Blayr also has an outdoor pool, and a golf and multi-sport simulator.
Lower Merion Township has finalized a 20-year lease approval for New Horizons Senior Center to use the renovated and historic Ashbridge House. New Horizons has been operating out of Narberth Borough Hall and is expected to begin its lease at the new space in early 2026. (Main Line Times)
Penn Valley is hosting its “Cultural Heritage Night” this evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m., where families will showcase food, art, clothing, and more from around the world. Bala Cynwyd Elementary is hosting a book fair throughout next week. There are middle school conferences on Tuesday evening and picture retakes Thursday. See the district’s full calendar here.
On Wednesday, LMSD is hosting its second community meeting gathering input on the district’s next strategic plan, which will run from 2026 to 2031. The session takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lower Merion High School cafeteria.
The district this week also put out a reminder about inclement weather plans for the year, which can be seen here.
The chefs behind Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft and Izzy’s, both in Ardmore, and The Refectory in Villanova are teaming up to create two eateries in Philadelphia. A gastropub called O’Morrey’s will open in Rittenhouse Square, while Tako Taco is planned for South Philadelphia.
Speaking of Izzy’s, the 24-seat izakaya has one of the region’s most exciting reimagined cocktails, according to Philadelphia magazine. The outlet lauded “Money Talks,” a take on the classic Last Word cocktail. It’s made with Tanqueray Rangpur, green Chartreuse, uses Midori instead of maraschino, and lime juice in place of lemon juice.
For anyone doing “No Drink November”: Fox29’s Morgan Parrish recently dropped by Wallace Dry Goods in Ardmore to explore the non-alcoholic beverages the West Lancaster Avenue shop stocks. See the segment, where Parrish whips up an “Amaretti Spritz,” here.
⌚ Coast to Coast Roadshow: A selection of 100 of Rolex’s certified, pre-owned watches will be on display and available for purchase when this event makes a three-day stop in Ardmore at The 1916 Company’s 7,500-square-foot storefront that opened this summer. Walk-ins are welcome, but advanced appointments are encouraged. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 13-Saturday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 The 1916 Company
🎄 Ornament Workshops: Stoneleigh is hosting two ornament workshops, starting tomorrow with a crochet-focused iteration, followed by a natural materials-focused one on Wednesday. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-noon, and Wednesday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 $30 each for members, $40 for non-members 📍 Stoneleigh
🎄 Redeemer Christmas Village: Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Bryn Mawr is kicking off its holiday festivities with a public shopping event that includes vintage finds and home goods. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Episcopal Church of the Redeemer
🍿 Jumanji: Catch a screening of the 1995 film in which Robin Williams’ character is released from a game he’s been trapped in, and with him, a slew of jungle dangers. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 15, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🇬🇷 Mediterranean Gatherings: Learn to prepare a four-course, family-style, Mediterranean meal during this class. ⏰ Wednesday, Nov. 19, 7-9 p.m. 💵 $95 📍 BodyX
🍽️ Winter vegetables in coconut curry and butter garlic naan with Mrs. Mayuri: Registration opens on Saturday for this upcoming hands-on cooking demonstration. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 1-3:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore Library
Built in 1930, this nearly century-old Wynnewood home blends history with modernity. The first floor has a foyer, formal dining room with built-ins, a living room with a gas fireplace, a sitting room, and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are four bedrooms upstairs, including a primary suite with two closets and an updated bathroom. Other features include a stone patio that leads to the yard, and a partially finished basement with a family room. There’s an open house this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
See more photos of the property here.
Price: $925,000 | Size: 2,440 SF | Acreage: 0.15
