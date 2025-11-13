Parents push to merge high school football teams | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

A group of parents are pushing the school district to combine the Harriton and Lower Merion High School football teams as participation dwindles. Also this week, Rosemont College’s enrollment continues to tumble ahead of its merger with Villanova University, SEPTA is close to completing its Regional Rail car inspections, plus two Main Line chefs are teaming up to open a pair of new eateries.

The high school football programs within Lower Merion School District are “at a crossroads,” some parents say. Neither Harriton nor Lower Merion have had great success in recent years, underscored by their respective 0-9 and 1-8 finishes in the Central League last season.

Part of that is due to fewer players at the high school level, where freshman and J.V. teams have been axed. Those that do play are facing fewer breaks and the risk of injury against more experienced opponents.

Now, a group of parents are calling on the district to merge the two football programs, something they say will create a full-fledged program with age-appropriate training and interscholastic competition.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Penn Valley is hosting its “Cultural Heritage Night” this evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m., where families will showcase food, art, clothing, and more from around the world. Bala Cynwyd Elementary is hosting a book fair throughout next week. There are middle school conferences on Tuesday evening and picture retakes Thursday. See the district’s full calendar here. On Wednesday, LMSD is hosting its second community meeting gathering input on the district’s next strategic plan, which will run from 2026 to 2031. The session takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lower Merion High School cafeteria. The district this week also put out a reminder about inclement weather plans for the year, which can be seen here.

🍽️ On our Plate

🎳 Things to Do

⌚ Coast to Coast Roadshow: A selection of 100 of Rolex’s certified, pre-owned watches will be on display and available for purchase when this event makes a three-day stop in Ardmore at The 1916 Company’s 7,500-square-foot storefront that opened this summer. Walk-ins are welcome, but advanced appointments are encouraged. ⏰ Thursday, Nov. 13-Saturday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 The 1916 Company

🎄 Ornament Workshops: Stoneleigh is hosting two ornament workshops, starting tomorrow with a crochet-focused iteration, followed by a natural materials-focused one on Wednesday. ⏰ Friday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-noon, and Wednesday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 $30 each for members, $40 for non-members 📍 Stoneleigh

🎄 Redeemer Christmas Village: Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Bryn Mawr is kicking off its holiday festivities with a public shopping event that includes vintage finds and home goods. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Episcopal Church of the Redeemer

🍿 Jumanji: Catch a screening of the 1995 film in which Robin Williams’ character is released from a game he’s been trapped in, and with him, a slew of jungle dangers. ⏰ Saturday, Nov. 15, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🇬🇷 Mediterranean Gatherings: Learn to prepare a four-course, family-style, Mediterranean meal during this class. ⏰ Wednesday, Nov. 19, 7-9 p.m. 💵 $95 📍 BodyX

🍽️ Winter vegetables in coconut curry and butter garlic naan with Mrs. Mayuri: Registration opens on Saturday for this upcoming hands-on cooking demonstration. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 1-3:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore Library

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1930, this nearly century-old Wynnewood home blends history with modernity. The first floor has a foyer, formal dining room with built-ins, a living room with a gas fireplace, a sitting room, and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are four bedrooms upstairs, including a primary suite with two closets and an updated bathroom. Other features include a stone patio that leads to the yard, and a partially finished basement with a family room. There’s an open house this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $925,000 | Size: 2,440 SF | Acreage: 0.15

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

