A peek inside a renovated Wynnewood Tudor | Inquirer Lower Merion

Plus, the Board of Commissioners rules on red-light enforcement cameras.
A couple recently renovated their Wynnewood home with a goal of showcasing its rare turret. We take a look inside. Also this week, the new Superman has Lower Merion ties. Plus, last night, Lower Merion’s Board of Commissioners approved the use of red-light enforcement cameras.
After purchasing a Tudor in Wynnewood two years ago, a couple set about making major updates, including to the house’s “compartmentalized” layout and dark interior.
A key part of their renovation was better showcasing the home’s turret, a common feature in Tudors, but not in this area. “Why have the turret if you can’t appreciate the geometry from the interior?” the project’s architect said.
The couple also removed a bearing wall to open up the kitchen and added a fourth bedroom.
Take a peek inside their updated home.
💡 Community News
Last night, Lower Merion’s Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance allowing for the use of automated red-light enforcement cameras at some of the township’s busiest intersections. Check back here for more details later today.
SEPTA riders could begin to see notices for service reductions or cuts at area bus stops over the coming weeks. Regional Rail riders would then see printed schedules for reduced service in August as the transportation authority prepares for potential changes amid a funding crisis. As of now, both the Cynwyd and Paoli/Thorndale lines are slated for reduced service in August before being eliminated entirely come January if SEPTA doesn’t get additional funding.
The new Superman movie debuted last week and its main character will be a familiar face to some. Actor David Corenswet, who plays Clark Kent in the reboot, grew up in Philadelphia and later Merion Park. The film’s writer-director called him “the biggest movie star in the world and people don’t know it yet.” While Corenswet first saw the film during the premiere in L.A., he recently caught it again incognito at an area theater alongside some friends, he revealed during an appearance on “The Tonight Show.” The 32-year-old is also a self-proclaimed Eagles fan and says he prefers Wawa to Sheetz (but what else did you expect?).
Heads up for drivers: There will be no street parking allowed along several roads getting repaved in Narberth between July 17-25. Paving is planned along Haverford Avenue between Narberth and Iona Avenues; on Grayling, Hampden and Windsor Avenues; as well as on Meeting House Lane.
Narberth has rolled out a new application process for replacement recycling bin requests. Residents must submit an application online or in person.
Bryn Mawr native Ajay White recently participated in the Flyers’ development camp. The Inquirer’s Jackie Spiegel recently caught up with the 19-year-old to chat about his burgeoning hockey career.
Harriton House, Lower Merion Conservancy, and Merion Friends Meeting, have teamed up to form the Lower Merion 250th Consortium, with plans to host free public events starting this fall. Those will include lectures, walking tours, and a 250th celebration party in anticipation of the nation’s milestone birthday next year.
Edward Jimenez, the new CEO of Main Line Health, which includes Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center, recently sat down with The Inquirer’s Harold Brubaker to share his vision for the health system. Jimenez takes over at a turning point for Main Line Health, which is looking to return to strong profitability after the pandemic years.
Lower Merion Township is hosting a ribbon cutting today at 4:30 p.m. to unveil a new inclusive playground in Gladwyne. The playground will have swings, wide slides, sensory and climbing elements, as well as communication boards. (Patch)
LMPD is hosting a “Holidays in July” toy drive through July 31. Residents can drop off toys at the police department or the township administration building.
Wednesday is the last day to register for the 2025 Lower Merion Township Cardboard Boat Regatta. The event will take place on July 27 at Belmont Hills Pool.
Belmont Hills Library is hosting its summer book swap on July 26. Now through July 19, you can drop off good condition books of any genre for readers 12 and older. On the day of the swap, you can take as many books as you donated.
🏫 Schools Briefing
Lower Merion High School’s Sarah Chenoweth received the Gold Congressional Award, a national award for young achievers, for her personal growth and dedication to service. Recipients must complete at least 400 hours of volunteer work, 250 hours of personal development, and 320 hours of physical fitness over a two-year period, in addition to completing a 10-day expedition.
🍽️ On our Plate
Philadelphia fast-casual chain, Wokworks, is opening a Bryn Mawr location this fall. Taking over the former 9Round Fitness spot at 5 Franklin Ave., Wokworks will serve its made-to-order rice and noodle dishes with the help of a new wok-flipping robot known as Wendy. Situated near Villanova University, the new location will have late-night weekend hours.
Federal Donuts & Chicken closed its location inside the Wynnewood Whole Foods last week after five years in operation there.
🎳 Things to Do
🎲 Family Game Night: Play some of the library’s board games with others or bring your own and share. ⏰ Thursday, July 17, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ludington Library
🍕 Third Thursday Food Truck Nights: The July iteration features Red Stone Pizza and a musical performance from Over the Garage. Food preorders can be placed here. ⏰ Thursday, July 17, 5-7 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Normandy Park
🎤 Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert: Singers Lucy Kaplansky and Liz Longley perform at this week’s event. ⏰ Friday, July 18, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo
🎵 The Music of Taylor Swift and More: Calling Swifties of all ages! Listen and dance to the iconic pop star’s music at this kid-friendly summer bash. ⏰ Saturday, July 19, 11:45 a.m. 💵 $20.44 📍 Ardmore Music Hall
📽️ Psycho: Catch a screening of the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock horror film. ⏰ Tuesday, July 22, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $13.75 for students and seniors, $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🎶 Music in the Park: Havertown native Julie Gold, who composed “From a Distance,” a song that won Bette Midler a Grammy Award, headlines next week’s concert. ⏰ Wednesday, July 23, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth Park Gazebo
🦋 Gardening for Moths: Next week is National Moth Week and in honor of the insect, Stoneleigh staff will teach residents about what native plants support the species. ⏰ Thursday, July 24, 10 a.m. 💵 $10 for members, $15 for non-members 📍 Stoneleigh
🏡 On the Market
This sprawling stone Colonial was built in 2004 by Pohlig Builders and is located in the Fenimore community in Gladwyne. The home’s first floor features a living room, formal dining room, family room with a wood-burning fireplace, library, butler’s pantry, and a kitchen outfitted with high-end appliances. A breakfast room leads to a stone terrace with a built-in grill. The second floor has six bedrooms, including a vaulted-ceiling primary suite with dual walk-in closets and a dressing area. The third floor has an office and walk-in closet, while the finished basement has a gym, billiards room, and wine cellar, plus access to another stone terrace with a pergola and fireplace.
Price: $2.999M | Size: 8,286 SF | Acreage: 0.66
Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.
