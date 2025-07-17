A peek inside a renovated Wynnewood Tudor | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

A couple recently renovated their Wynnewood home with a goal of showcasing its rare turret. We take a look inside. Also this week, the new Superman has Lower Merion ties. Plus, last night, Lower Merion’s Board of Commissioners approved the use of red-light enforcement cameras.

Advertisement

It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

After purchasing a Tudor in Wynnewood two years ago, a couple set about making major updates, including to the house’s “compartmentalized” layout and dark interior.

A key part of their renovation was better showcasing the home’s turret, a common feature in Tudors, but not in this area. “Why have the turret if you can’t appreciate the geometry from the interior?” the project’s architect said.

The couple also removed a bearing wall to open up the kitchen and added a fourth bedroom.

Take a peek inside their updated home.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Lower Merion High School’s Sarah Chenoweth received the Gold Congressional Award, a national award for young achievers, for her personal growth and dedication to service. Recipients must complete at least 400 hours of volunteer work, 250 hours of personal development, and 320 hours of physical fitness over a two-year period, in addition to completing a 10-day expedition.

🍽️ On our Plate

Philadelphia fast-casual chain, Wokworks, is opening a Bryn Mawr location this fall. Taking over the former 9Round Fitness spot at 5 Franklin Ave., Wokworks will serve its made-to-order rice and noodle dishes with the help of a new wok-flipping robot known as Wendy. Situated near Villanova University, the new location will have late-night weekend hours. Federal Donuts & Chicken closed its location inside the Wynnewood Whole Foods last week after five years in operation there.

🎳 Things to Do

🎲 Family Game Night: Play some of the library’s board games with others or bring your own and share. ⏰ Thursday, July 17, 6-8 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ludington Library

🍕 Third Thursday Food Truck Nights: The July iteration features Red Stone Pizza and a musical performance from Over the Garage. Food preorders can be placed here. ⏰ Thursday, July 17, 5-7 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Normandy Park

🎤 Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert: Singers Lucy Kaplansky and Liz Longley perform at this week’s event. ⏰ Friday, July 18, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🎵 The Music of Taylor Swift and More: Calling Swifties of all ages! Listen and dance to the iconic pop star’s music at this kid-friendly summer bash. ⏰ Saturday, July 19, 11:45 a.m. 💵 $20.44 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

📽️ Psycho: Catch a screening of the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock horror film. ⏰ Tuesday, July 22, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $13.75 for students and seniors, $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎶 Music in the Park: Havertown native Julie Gold, who composed “From a Distance,” a song that won Bette Midler a Grammy Award, headlines next week’s concert. ⏰ Wednesday, July 23, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Narberth Park Gazebo

🦋 Gardening for Moths: Next week is National Moth Week and in honor of the insect, Stoneleigh staff will teach residents about what native plants support the species. ⏰ Thursday, July 24, 10 a.m. 💵 $10 for members, $15 for non-members 📍 Stoneleigh

🏡 On the Market

This sprawling stone Colonial was built in 2004 by Pohlig Builders and is located in the Fenimore community in Gladwyne. The home’s first floor features a living room, formal dining room, family room with a wood-burning fireplace, library, butler’s pantry, and a kitchen outfitted with high-end appliances. A breakfast room leads to a stone terrace with a built-in grill. The second floor has six bedrooms, including a vaulted-ceiling primary suite with dual walk-in closets and a dressing area. The third floor has an office and walk-in closet, while the finished basement has a gym, billiards room, and wine cellar, plus access to another stone terrace with a pergola and fireplace.

Price: $2.999M | Size: 8,286 SF | Acreage: 0.66

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.