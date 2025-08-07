More local seniors are choosing to rent | Inquirer Lower Merion
Plus, a new burger joint is opening in Ardmore and qualifying residents can get a rebate on school district taxes.
The township is playing a part in a growing local trend of seniors choosing to rent rather than own homes, a choice driven in part by affordability, but also a desire for flexibility. Certain senior residents are also eligible for a rebate on taxes paid to the school district. We explain how it works and who else qualifies. Also this week, two Lower Merion communities are among the region’s hottest real estate markets, a local burger chain is expanding to Ardmore, and SEPTA’s proposed cuts could double weekday wait times for midday Regional Rail commuters.
More area residents 65 and older are choosing to rent rather than own a home. While their reasons differ — for some it provides greater flexibility, while for others it’s about affordability — the trend is playing out in the township and elsewhere in the Philadelphia region.
That’s the case for Ken Mann, 73. He recently relocated from New York to Lower Merion to be closer to his grandchildren and now lives within walking distance to them.
For Josie and Michael Burri, continuing to rent in Bala Cynwyd makes sense since homeownership isn’t an affordable option.
As more senior citizens turn to rentals, developers are upping their offerings. The Inquirer’s Michaelle Bond delves into the growing trend.
A number of income-qualified Lower Merion residents, including those 65 and older and individuals 18 and older with disabilities, are eligible for a partial rebate on the taxes they paid to the school district for the 2024 tax year.
The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner breaks down how much qualifying residents can expect to get back, how to apply, and more for the program that is now accepting applications.
With an Aug. 24 service reduction deadline looming, many weekday SEPTA Regional Rail line riders could soon find themselves waiting up to two hours between midday trains. Both the Paoli/Thorndale and Cynwyd lines are slated for reduction if the transit agency doesn’t get additional funding. With so many changes on the way, The Inquirer has put together a guide with everything you need to know, including proposed fare hikes, route changes, and commute times.
Two Lower Merion communities, Wynnewood and Bala Cynwyd, are among the region’s hottest real estate markets, according to an analysis of June real estate data from the Philadelphia Business Journal. Wynnewood ranks No. 1 for its average list price of $794,107 and average sale price of $939,266, while Bala Cynwyd comes in at No. 4 with an average list price of $672,075 and average sale price of $736,967. Wynnewood also ranked No. 91 nationally among hot real estate markets, according to Bright MLS data for April, May, and June. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
A week after two men were convicted of first-degree murder for a Wynnewood home invasion last December that left one man dead and his mother paralyzed, a third man who played an alleged role in the crime has asked a judge to throw out evidence ahead of his upcoming trial in September. (Main Line Times)
Immigration activists are working township by township and borough by borough to persuade each of Montgomery County’s 62 municipalities to block police officers from working with federal immigration officials, as they continue to pressure the county to limit cooperation with ICE.
Last week, a trial determining whether Bala Cynwyd-based trading firm Susquehanna International Group owed millions to early contractors over SIG’s involvement in TikTok parent company ByteDance got underway in Norristown. On Monday, both parties announced they had agreed to a settlement, abruptly ending the trial. Susquehanna International Group is led by Republican Party megadonor Jeff Yass, a Haverford resident and the wealthiest man in the state.
Bala Cynwyd nonprofit FamilyMatters, part of the larger Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options network, has named Matthew Levin its new CEO. The organization works with children and families to provide personalized and intensive support services to those facing crisis or trauma, and plans to open a new 28,000-square-foot center in King of Prussia later this year.
Jack Lynch, the longtime CEO of Main Line Health who retired in June, was paid over $2.45 million in 2023, an Inquirer report found. He was the 10th highest paid nonprofit healthcare CEO in the region that year.
Speaking of Main Line Health, its executive vice president and COO Barbara Wadsworth has invented a device to prevent injuries from falls, which last month received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The device is being developed by Lankenau Institute for Medical Research and Lankenau Ventures.
Club House, a new nail studio, recently opened in Bryn Mawr at 843 Lancaster Ave. offering dry manicures and pedicures, which use steam instead of a soak.
There are just a few weeks left to contribute to Penn Wynne Library’s annual shoe drive. Residents can drop off any type of shoe in wearable condition through Sept. 1.
In a recent investigation, The Inquirer’s Maddie Hanna found that secretive special education settlement payments are costing school districts across the region millions. The Lower Merion School District was among those that denied The Inquirer’s requests for settlement agreements, arguing that even redacted records could be linked to a particular student and questioning the public interest in them. Read more about how districts have been quietly paying out these settlements and frustrating parents who want schools to fix their programs.
Harcum College, a two-year private school in Bryn Mawr which enrolls fewer than 1,000 students, received $40 million from the estate of a former trustee. It is the largest single gift in the school’s history and exceeds its total endowment. The “transformational” gift will be used in part to attract more students, President Jon Jay DeTemple said.
Merion Mercy Academy this week announced Janice Duffield as its new director of athletics. Duffield spent nearly two decades in the same role at Albright College, overseeing 24 intercollegiate teams.
South Jersey-born burger chain Gouldsburger’s is expanding to Ardmore. The company, known for its burgers, cheesesteaks, and hot dogs, is planning a fall opening at 4 Station Rd.
With summer nearing its end, there’s still time to enjoy outdoor dining. The Landing Kitchen has one of the best restaurant patios in the region, according to a recent list from The Infatuation. The outlet touted the Bala Cynwyd restaurant’s Schuylkill River views, outdoor games, as well as its food, noting “there’s no other place in Philly quite like this American spot.”
🎵 Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts: Boston indie-folk band Darlingside headlines this week’s event. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo
🦸 Saturday Afternoon Cartoons: Catch nearly two hours of cartoons from the 1980s through today. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 9, 1 p.m. 💵 $11.75 for children, $13.75 for students and seniors, and $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🚲 Ardmore Rock n’ Ride: The event kicks off with heats of a six-corner, criterium-style bike race through downtown Ardmore. After, a number of musical acts will perform on stages at Suburban Square and Schauffele Plaza. ⏰ Sunday, Aug. 10, 10:15 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore
📖 Story Time: Local author Danielle Carty will read from and sign copies of her children’s book at this event geared toward kids ages 1 to 5. ⏰ Sunday, Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 The Landing Kitchen
🍿 Family Movie Monday: Catch a screening of the 2025 fantasy-adventure comedy A Minecraft Movie. ⏰ Monday, Aug. 11, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bala Cynwyd Library
🧁 Mug Cakes: Kids in sixth through 12th grade can learn to make their own microwave mug cakes. ⏰ Monday, Aug. 11, 6-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library
🎃 Summerween Crafternoon: In anticipation of spooky season, kids can make their own Halloween-themed craft. ⏰ Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library
Built in 1978, this midcentury modern Villanova home sits on nearly three acres and has undergone a complete renovation. The home has two living rooms, including one with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, plus a bar that’s adjacent to the back deck. It also has an office and theater room, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, an island, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The primary suite is on the main floor and features an oversized walk-in closet, a spa-like bathroom, and access to the deck. There are five additional bedrooms throughout the home, including an in-law suite and a guest suite with its own kitchen. Outside, there’s a sport court and a fire pit. There will be open houses Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.
Price: $2.3M | Size: 6,000 SF | Acreage: 2.96
