More local seniors are choosing to rent | Inquirer Lower Merion

The township is playing a part in a growing local trend of seniors choosing to rent rather than own homes, a choice driven in part by affordability, but also a desire for flexibility. Certain senior residents are also eligible for a rebate on taxes paid to the school district. We explain how it works and who else qualifies. Also this week, two Lower Merion communities are among the region’s hottest real estate markets, a local burger chain is expanding to Ardmore, and SEPTA’s proposed cuts could double weekday wait times for midday Regional Rail commuters.

More area residents 65 and older are choosing to rent rather than own a home. While their reasons differ — for some it provides greater flexibility, while for others it’s about affordability — the trend is playing out in the township and elsewhere in the Philadelphia region.

That’s the case for Ken Mann, 73. He recently relocated from New York to Lower Merion to be closer to his grandchildren and now lives within walking distance to them.

For Josie and Michael Burri, continuing to rent in Bala Cynwyd makes sense since homeownership isn’t an affordable option.

As more senior citizens turn to rentals, developers are upping their offerings. The Inquirer’s Michaelle Bond delves into the growing trend.

A number of income-qualified Lower Merion residents, including those 65 and older and individuals 18 and older with disabilities, are eligible for a partial rebate on the taxes they paid to the school district for the 2024 tax year.

The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner breaks down how much qualifying residents can expect to get back, how to apply, and more for the program that is now accepting applications.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

In a recent investigation, The Inquirer’s Maddie Hanna found that secretive special education settlement payments are costing school districts across the region millions. The Lower Merion School District was among those that denied The Inquirer’s requests for settlement agreements, arguing that even redacted records could be linked to a particular student and questioning the public interest in them. Read more about how districts have been quietly paying out these settlements and frustrating parents who want schools to fix their programs. Harcum College, a two-year private school in Bryn Mawr which enrolls fewer than 1,000 students, received $40 million from the estate of a former trustee. It is the largest single gift in the school’s history and exceeds its total endowment. The “transformational” gift will be used in part to attract more students, President Jon Jay DeTemple said. Merion Mercy Academy this week announced Janice Duffield as its new director of athletics. Duffield spent nearly two decades in the same role at Albright College, overseeing 24 intercollegiate teams.

🍽️ On our Plate

South Jersey-born burger chain Gouldsburger’s is expanding to Ardmore. The company, known for its burgers, cheesesteaks, and hot dogs, is planning a fall opening at 4 Station Rd. With summer nearing its end, there’s still time to enjoy outdoor dining. The Landing Kitchen has one of the best restaurant patios in the region, according to a recent list from The Infatuation. The outlet touted the Bala Cynwyd restaurant’s Schuylkill River views, outdoor games, as well as its food, noting “there’s no other place in Philly quite like this American spot.”

🎳 Things to Do

🎵 Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts: Boston indie-folk band Darlingside headlines this week’s event. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🦸 Saturday Afternoon Cartoons: Catch nearly two hours of cartoons from the 1980s through today. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 9, 1 p.m. 💵 $11.75 for children, $13.75 for students and seniors, and $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🚲 Ardmore Rock n’ Ride: The event kicks off with heats of a six-corner, criterium-style bike race through downtown Ardmore. After, a number of musical acts will perform on stages at Suburban Square and Schauffele Plaza. ⏰ Sunday, Aug. 10, 10:15 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ardmore

📖 Story Time: Local author Danielle Carty will read from and sign copies of her children’s book at this event geared toward kids ages 1 to 5. ⏰ Sunday, Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 The Landing Kitchen

🍿 Family Movie Monday: Catch a screening of the 2025 fantasy-adventure comedy A Minecraft Movie. ⏰ Monday, Aug. 11, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Bala Cynwyd Library

🧁 Mug Cakes: Kids in sixth through 12th grade can learn to make their own microwave mug cakes. ⏰ Monday, Aug. 11, 6-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🎃 Summerween Crafternoon: In anticipation of spooky season, kids can make their own Halloween-themed craft. ⏰ Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1978, this midcentury modern Villanova home sits on nearly three acres and has undergone a complete renovation. The home has two living rooms, including one with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, plus a bar that’s adjacent to the back deck. It also has an office and theater room, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, an island, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The primary suite is on the main floor and features an oversized walk-in closet, a spa-like bathroom, and access to the deck. There are five additional bedrooms throughout the home, including an in-law suite and a guest suite with its own kitchen. Outside, there’s a sport court and a fire pit. There will be open houses Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.

Price: $2.3M | Size: 6,000 SF | Acreage: 2.96

