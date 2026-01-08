Meet this Media biochemist-turned-artist | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

Welcome to the first full week of 2026. To kick off the new year, get to know a Media artist who blends folk art from her native India with scenes from the area. Also this week, the new mayors of Media and Swarthmore have been sworn in, along with county officials, including the new district attorney.

It’s not every day that you come across a biochemist who is also an artist, but that’s the case for Rinal Parikh.

Born in India, Parikh has lived in the U.S. for 20 years, and from her home in Media blends several traditional styles of Indian art, drawing on observations from her own backyard.

The 43-year-old delved into art after her son was born with health complications, stepping away from the lab to focus on him. She soon found inspiration and an artistic community, including at the Creative Living Room in Swarthmore, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

Today, her work, which spans the traditional Indian folk forms Warli, Madhubani, and Kalamkari, adorns her family’s home and has been exhibited throughout the region.

Read more about what inspires Parikh’s works here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Rose Tree Media has a school board work session tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Springton Lake Middle School. See the district’s full calendar here. In Wallingford-Swarthmore, there’s a Strath Haven High School Home and School Association meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. and parent-teacher organization meetings for Wallingford and Nether Providence Elementary Schools on Tuesday evening. See the district’s full calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

In case you missed it, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reflected on the most notable restaurant openings of 2025. Among them is Maris, Loïc Barnieu’s Mediterranean eatery on West State Street in Media that opened late last year. See the full list here. Santucci’s Original Square Pizza, which has a location in Media, is among the best takeout pizza spots in the Philadelphia suburbs, according to The Keystone, which noted the plain pie is served with cheese on the bottom and a generous coating of garlicky sauce on top.

🎳 Things to Do

❄️ Snowy Songs, Stories & Sparkly Art: In this month’s Second Saturday Family Fun Series, kids ages 18 months to 5 years old can explore music, art, and stories with their caregivers. Registration is recommended. ⏰ Saturday, Jan. 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. 💵 Free 📍Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore

🌱 Winter Gardening: Seed Starting for Pollinators: It’s never too early to start preparing for spring. Learn how and what seeds you can start sowing now. ⏰ Sunday, Jan. 11, 1-2:30 p.m. 💵 $21.25 for members, $25 for non-members 📍Tyler Arboretum, Media

🖼️ January 2026 Artists Reception: Explore the latest artwork on display at the Community Arts Center, including pieces from Carolyn Kline-Coyle and Jennifer Domal. ⏰ Monday, Jan. 12, 2-4 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Community Arts Center, Wallingford

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1937, this five-bedroom Colonial in Rose Valley exudes charm thanks to a covered front porch, dormers, and exposed stone along the front façade. Some of its features include a living room that has an ornate fireplace with handmade inlays; a dining room with a large brick fireplace; an updated kitchen; and a family room with another fireplace. The primary suite has its own bathroom as well as built-in wardrobes.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $975,000 | Size: 3,641 SF | Acreage: 0.58

🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:

