Joi Washington’s ‘whirlwind’ first weeks as mayor | Inquirer Greater Media

What have the first few weeks of Joi Washington’s time as mayor looked like? We recently caught up with her to discuss her path to the office. Also this week, the former Providence Village general store, which has since turned into a single-family home, is for sale, Media has one of the region’s most romantic under-the-radar restaurants, plus a new cheesesteak joint is opening.

Joi Washington’s first few weeks as the mayor of Media have been a whirlwind. Less than three weeks after being sworn into office, the largest snow storm in years hit the region, forcing a snow emergency declaration and swift action on her part.

While Washington might have had to dive into running the borough headfirst, she’s no stranger to Media or local government. Washington was elected to borough council in 2021 and is described by Media’s tax collector as being civically and politically engaged.

The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner recently caught up with Washington to talk about what drew her to Media and what the last few weeks have looked like.

💡 Community News

A historic five-bedroom Media home that was once the Providence Village general store is on the market for $785,000. The couple who live there expected to stay far longer than two years, but when one of them landed a dream job, those plans changed. Spanning over 4,300 square feet and three stories, the home has a newly renovated kitchen and a formal dining room with built-ins and a fireplace. Take a peek inside. The Delaware County housing market got a slow start to the year, with pending sales down 4% as of Jan. 25, compared to the same time a year ago, according to new Redfin data. While home sales were slow, prices were on the rise, with median sale prices in the county and Philadelphia up 10% from the same timeframe last year. Riddle Hospital was recently ranked among America’s 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades. The rankings, released last week, are awarded to the top 5% of institutions in the nation for “overall clinical excellence.” Speaking of Riddle, the hospital is expanding its gastroenterology care this month, offering routine screenings, digestive issue care, and minimally invasive treatments. Delaware County Council recently voted to increase the hotel occupancy tax for non-residents from 3% to 5% beginning April 1. The county projects the change will result in $6.4 million in revenue this year, funds which will be used to support the marketing of Delaware County elsewhere. The increase comes ahead of an anticipated influx of visitors to the region for events like the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, the PGA Championship, and celebrations for the nation’s 250th birthday. The hike also puts Delco on par with neighboring Bucks and Chester Counties. L.L. Bean is targeting an early May opening for its Glen Mills store. The apparel retailer is opening a 20,000-square-foot store in the Concordville Town Centre at 901 Byers Dr., taking over the former Staples space. The future of the Eddie Bauer location at The Shoppes at Brinton Lake in Glen Mills is uncertain with the outdoor apparel brand’s parent company planning to file for bankruptcy. When it does, most stores are expected to close. (Retail Dive)

🏫 Schools Briefing

Some Rutledge Elementary School students were left standing in freezing temperatures last week after a miscommunication over an earlier bus pickup time. Wallingford-Swarthmore School District said it has reviewed its protocols to ensure it won’t happen again. (Fox 29) In the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, tonight kicks off performances of Strath Haven Middle School’s musical, The Music Man, which runs through Sunday. Tomorrow and Saturday, Strath Haven High is hosting the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 12 band festival, which includes a free concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday. In the Rose Tree Media School District, Glenwood Elementary is hosting its Olympics opening ceremonies on Monday. There are Valentine’s parties for Indian Lane kindergartners on Wednesday and Media Elementary kindergartners on Thursday. The high school is also holding a student blood drive next Thursday. See the full calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

After spending months converting the former House space at 110 S. Jackson St., Jackson St. Steaks is hosting its grand opening next Wednesday. Its menu includes cheesesteaks, pizzas, cutlet and focaccia sandwiches, grinders, and burgers, as well as drinks from Fishtown-based Meyers Brewing Co. Looking for a great date night spot? La Belle Epoque in Media is one of the region’s under-the-radar romantic dining spots, according to The Inquirer’s food reporters. It has an extensive wine list, bistro-style entrees like steak frites, and a dining room befitting Emily in Paris. If you really want to impress your date, try the escargots de Bourgogne, pan-roasted duck, or bucatini, reporter Beatrice Forman suggests. Amid shifting dining habits and increasing food costs, Harvest Seasonal Grill recently made changes that its leadership team said are paying off. Instead of raising prices, the restaurant, which has a location in Glen Mills, changed some of its meat and seafood sourcing and did away with garnishes to slash prices. The result has been an increase in visitors and revenue that founder Dave Magrogan said doesn’t sacrifice quality.

🎳 Things to Do

🩰 Ballet of Lights: Tickets are going fast for this take on Cinderella, which gives the classic fairytale a little extra shine thanks to dancers performing in glow-in-the-dark costumes. ⏰ Friday, Feb. 6, 9 p.m. 💵 $43-$69 📍The Media Theatre

🎭 And Then There Were None: See the Agatha Christie classic come to life on stage. ⏰ Friday, Feb. 6-Sunday, Feb. 8, and Thursday, Feb. 12-Saturday, Feb. 14, times vary 💵 $21.50-$23.50 📍Players Club of Swarthmore

🏛️ I Love Media Day: The borough event includes a scavenger hunt to find hidden hearts. There will also be board games, snacks, and bingo. Advanced registration is required. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Downtown Media

❤️ Galentine’s Brunch: Towne House is hosting a themed brunch that includes dueling pianos. ⏰ Sunday, Feb. 8, noon-3 p.m. 💵 $40; minimum purchase of four tickets 📍Towne House, Media

💌 Dear Jack, Dear Louise: Catch the regional premiere of Ken Ludwig’s show about an unlikely courtship between two strangers exchanging letters during World War II. ⏰ Wednesday, Feb. 11-Sunday, March 1, times vary 💵 $20-$35 📍Hedgerow Theatre, Rose Valley

🏡 On the Market

Located in Sproul Estates, this split-level home has hardwood floors throughout its main level, including the living room, eat-in-kitchen, and family room, which has a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace. It has an additional family room at ground level and three bedrooms upstairs. Other features include a walk-up attic, a patio, and a one-car garage.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $625,000 | Size: 2,219 SF | Acreage: 0.33

🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:

