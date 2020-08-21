The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Philadelphia after Pennsylvania Attorney Josh Shapiro first announced plans to bring suit Tuesday, says new Postal Service policies were implemented without going through the Postal Regulatory Commission as required by federal law; those policies violate the law setting Postal Service standards; the resulting mail delivery delays disrupt mail voting in a way that interferes with states’ right to determine how votes can be cast; and that obstructing the vote-by-mail process violates the Constitution by disproportionately disenfranchising older voters who face health risks from voting in person.