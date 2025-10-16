Rose Tree Media could finally offer full-day kindergarten | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

Rose Tree Media families may finally get full-time kindergarten if the district gets approval to build a new school. Also this week, a new live entertainment venue is opening, we track the local spots featured on the latest episode of Task, and we have some suggestions for corn mazes, apple picking, and other fall fun in the area.

Rose Tree Media School District leaders hope to finally launch full-day kindergarten with the construction of a new school building just for kindergarten and first-grade. The plan, its second attempt in recent years to build a new school, faces an uphill battle before the district can break ground.

The district already owns the property it plans to build on behind Penncrest High School, but it will need to go through a planning and development process to proceed, which can take several months.

But Superintendent Joe Meloche says it is a necessary next step as the district faces rising enrollment.

“We are overcrowded at the elementary level,” Meloche said.

A new live entertainment venue and bar is getting ready to open in Media. Martinique Deux is hosting a soft opening tomorrow and Saturday ahead of its grand opening on Oct. 23.

The venue, in the basement of the Phoenix building at 115 W. State St., will offer live entertainment at least three days a week, including music and comedy performances. On its other days of operation, sports fans can root for home teams or their favorite Premier League clubs.

Martinique Deux will have a selection of bourbon-forward cocktails and other Pennsylvania beers and wine.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Reminder for Rose Tree Media School District families: Schools will have an early dismissal tomorrow. Wallingford-Swarthmore School District’s spirit week continues, culminating in the homecoming dance on Saturday. Strath Haven Middle School is also hosting a bowling event on Saturday. Schools will be closed Monday for professional development. See the full calendar of events here.

🍽️ On our Plate

There’s one clear question that remains after Iron Hill Brewery abruptly closed last month, including its location in Media: What happens to all of the beer? Reporter Erin McCarthy sought to find out. Philadelphia magazine recently profiled beloved Wallingford restaurant Fond, delving into why husband-and-wife duo Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki Styer made the move from the city to the suburbs. Largely driven by the pandemic, the restaurant struggled and they soon found it a slog to commute from their Media home to the city. They reopened Fond last fall, and despite the move, it’s still serving up its classic global menu with a French influence. Check out Craig LaBan’s review of Fond here. Looking for a spot to enjoy a seasonal meal? Main Line Today recently visited the Broad Table Tavern at the Inn at Swarthmore, noting it grows some of the herbs used in its dishes. The eatery serves a seasonal breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner menu.

🎳 Things to Do

🎃 Jack-o-Lantern Exhibit: This festive event features hand-carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 17-Thursday, Oct. 30, nightly at 6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Linvilla Orchards, Media

😂 Sláinte: A Stand Up Comedy Show: Delco comedian Peggy O’Leary brings her rotating standup show to Media. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $17.85 📍 Sligo Irish Pub, Media

🐵 Curious George: The Golden Meatball: This kid-friendly show follows Curious George as he aims to help his friend after a once-a-year Meatball Day goes awry. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. 💵 $13.50 - $18.50 📍 Players Club of Swarthmore

🎵 Twilight Music Series: The last event in the series for 2025 features music from Stackabones and Cordelia Blue, featuring the Bickel Brothers. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, 2-6 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Community Center Lawn, Media

🗓️ Swarthmore Town Center Cornhole Tournament: Now in its fourth year, teams will vie for bragging rights (and prizes, of course). The Eagles vs. Vikings game will be airing at Ship Bottom’s beer garden, too. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 19, 1-5 p.m. 💵 Free to watch, $50 per team to enter 📍 Ship Bottom Brewery, Swarthmore

🚗 Worth the Drive: Tired Hands’ Beer Party at the Beer Park: Beer enthusiasts won’t want to miss this one. Over 20 breweries will gather for this second-annual festival, which will also have food trucks and live music. Proceeds benefit the Delaware County Veterans Memorial. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 18, 1-4 p.m. 💵 $40 📍 Tired Hands Beer Park, Newtown Square

🏡 On the Market

This three-bedroom townhome in Media is close to Ridley Creek State Park, but offers plenty of serenity on its own. Some of the home’s highlights include a stone gas fireplace that commands the vaulted ceiling family room, and plenty of outdoor space between the fenced-in paver patio and two decks.

See photos of the property here.

Price: $750,000 | Size: 2,814 square feet

