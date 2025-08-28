New school year, new superintendent | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

As the new school years gets underway, we sat down with the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District’s new superintendent. Also this week, Swarthmore has found its next borough manager, the county could adopt an ordinance to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or identity, a crisis response center is opening to fill the hole left by Crozer’s closure, plus Wawa is among the best employers in the state, according to a new report.

With the new school year underway, the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District has a new superintendent at the helm.

Longtime educator Russell Johnston took up the role after serving as Massachusetts’ acting commissioner of elementary and secondary education. He has a five-year contract and succeeds interim Superintendent Jim Scanlon, who stepped in after the district parted ways with former Superintendent Wagner Marseille last August.

As he settles in, Johnston said he wants to make himself accessible to the community. “We should know each other. We should be able to talk to each other by name. We should be able to express our concerns, but also celebrate our joys and successes together,” he said.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Reminder for families: Both the Rose Tree Media and Wallingford-Swarthmore School Districts are closed Monday for Labor Day. On Tuesday, classes will resume at WSSD, and some Rose Tree Media students (kindergarten through sixth grade, and ninth grade) will start school. The remaining RTMSD students will begin classes on Wednesday. WSSD also put out a reminder about its electronics policy during school hours. Elementary school students are not allowed to use devices, middle school students can use them only before and after school or for medical purposes, and high school students can use them before and after school, between classes, and during lunch, as well as for medical purposes. Parents in the district having been pushing for reduced cell phone use, especially for younger children. You can read our recent deep dive into why here.

🍽️ On our Plate

White Dog Cafe in Glen Mills is hosting a wine pairing dinner next month to celebrate its partnership with Penns Woods Winery, which has created a special red wine exclusively for the White Dog Cafe locations. The White Dog Red Release Dinner will take place Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. and will include five Penns Woods wines, including its new creation, paired with a tasting menu. Learn more about the event and get tickets here.

🎳 Things to Do

🍿 The Amateur: Catch a screening of the 2025 action film starring Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍 Middletown Free Library

🎤 Movie Musicals: Media Theatre campers will perform 30 to 40 minutes of dances, songs, and scenes from popular movie musicals. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 29, 5 p.m. 💵 $5 📍 Media Theatre

🎶 Live Music at Ship Bottom Brewery: The brewery will host Frank Cervantes on Friday and Benjamin Chandler on Saturday. A food truck will be on hand both nights. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 29 and Saturday, Aug. 30, 7-10 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ship Bottom Brewery, Swarthmore

🌻 Flower Arrangements: Create arrangements from native plants. ⏰ Saturday, Aug. 30, 1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Minshall House, Media

🍿 The Ballad of Wallis Island: See a morning screening of the 2025 film about bandmates reuniting. ⏰ Thursday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍 Middletown Free Library

🏡 On the Market

Located near Greenbank Farm in Media, this English Tudor-style home sits on more than an acre. The first floor has a living room with vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, and a wood-burning fireplace, a family room with a pellet stove, a dining room with a bay window, and a chef’s kitchen complete with an island and granite countertops. There are four bedrooms upstairs, including the primary suite, which has a dressing room with three closets and heated floors in the bathroom. A partially finished basement has a wet bar, and out back, there’s a large yard and a covered patio.

Price: $1.05M | Size: 4,660 SF | Acreage: 1.36

