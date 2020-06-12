View this post on Instagram

🤣 In no way do I condone stealing but when I saw this it definitely brought a quick laugh out of my boys and I boarding up this Rent-A-Center....... the PHILLY @philadelphiaeagles hate for the @dallascowboys shines bright even during the worlds Biggest Protest! I’ve had a lot of videos go viral but this is the 1st one from my Instagram story! Philly you all are the definition of Die Hard!! #philadelphia #PhiladelphiaEagles #Eagles #EaglesNation #EaglesCowboys #NFL#ESPN #SportsCenter @espn @sportscenter @barstoolsports @nfl @nflnetwork