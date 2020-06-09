Akins said she was nearly clipped by a squad car while trying to catch up with marchers around 4:30 p.m. on June 1 just north of city hall. Within seconds, she said, officers on bike patrol surrounded her, crashed their bikes into hers, moved to restrain her and took her bag to search it, she said. She recalled trying to remain calm as officers yelled at her and bound her hands in zip-ties so tight she could feel her circulation fading.