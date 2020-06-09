A day after Joseph Bolgona, a high-ranking Philadelphia police inspector, turned himself in to face charges of assaulting a protester, new accusations of his aggressive interactions with demonstrators continued to emerge.
Shoshana Akins, 31, said Bologna twisted her fingers so badly -- after she had already been arrested and restrained at a June 1 protest -- that she feared he would break them.
The injuries to her hands so alarmed other officers, she said, that they asked a National Guard member to cut off her zip ties binding her wrists, Akins said.
Bologna “systematically went along each of my fingers to twist them at a 90-degree angle to break them,” she said. “He went down all my bottom knuckles, and he started on my top knuckles, and he did this in about 20 seconds. So fast.”
Akins’ account is the third to emerge accusing the embattled Bologna of an overly aggressive response while policing protests over the death of George Floyd last week.
Her story has drawn attention from investigators in a case which has exacerbated the already tense relationship between District Attorney Larry Krasner and the city’s police union.
Bologna faces assault charges from another incident – the same day of Akins’ encounter – involving an alleged assault on student protester Evan Gorski.
Bologna’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday about Akins’ new accusations but he has maintained that his client always acted within the police department’s policies for use of force. A police spokesperson said the department was unaware of her account and encouraged her to file a complaint with Internal Affairs, though Akins said that she had told police about the incident when she was booked at a district headquarters.
Akins’ alleged assault was not caught on video like the Gorski incident that led to Bologna’s arrest. But video of the protest that day, viewed by The Inquirer, does show the inspector standing closely behind her after her hands were zip tied and as she awaited transport to a police district for booking.
Another demonstrator arrested that day corroborated Akins’ account of the extent of the injuries to her hands once she was loaded aboard a police van. When Akins got in the van, said Carmen Perry, 26, her hands were turning blue.
“She said she thought some of her fingers might be broken,” Perry said.
For her part, Akins, a participation planner at the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission who has participated in several racial justice marches in the city, said she had no idea who Bologna was until after she got home and recognized him from some of the other videos of his aggressive encounters with other demonstrators circulating online.
Akins said she was nearly clipped by a squad car while trying to catch up with marchers around 4:30 p.m. on June 1 just north of city hall. Within seconds, she said, officers on bike patrol surrounded her, crashed their bikes into hers, moved to restrain her and took her bag to search it, she said. She recalled trying to remain calm as officers yelled at her and bound her hands in zip-ties so tight she could feel her circulation fading.
Then Bologna came up behind her and began twisting her fingers back, she said.
“That’s when I thought, I need help, and I can’t get it from this guy," she said. The worry going through her mind: "He knows how to do this, he knows how to hurt people, and how to hurt them in a way that no one can see.”
The video of the encounter, filmed from a distance, shows Bologna standing closely behind Akins but from the vantage point of the videographer it is impossible to tell if he is doing anything to her hands.
Still, Akins said, when she was loaded aboard a police van with two other demonstrators, they were so horrified by her battered hands, they begged two officers to loosen her restraints. The officers too, reacted with alarm and tried to remove the zip-ties, said Perry, one of the other protesters in the van.
Eventually, it took a member of the National Guard with a knife to cut them off of her, Perry said. And even hours after they arrived at the 15th Police District for booking, Akins still had deep grooves in her skin from where the ties had cut into her wrists.
Akins was issued a code violation for failing to disperse and released.
She said she never saw Bologna’s name tag or badge. But as she watched videos of police interactions with protestors – including the one that left Gorski injured and another involving a woman Bologna tackled to the ground after a female demonstrator lightly tapped his bike – she recognized his face, and his distinctive, raspy voice.
Days later, she said, she still has no feeling from the middle of her forearms to the base of her thumbs in both hands. She believes some of her fingers may be broken, but she has put off a hospital visit out of concerns of being exposed to COVID-19.
She did consult a doctor over telemedicine who warned her to monitor her fingers and pulse for nerve damage and ordered her to go to the emergency room if her condition worsened.
Police Commissioner Daniele Outlaw and Krasner, the district attorney, have said they are continuing to pursue complaints involving Bologna as part of separate investigations.
Akins said she’d been contacted by Krasner’s office about the incident. And she said she had not considered speaking publicly about the incident until she saw the videos of other demonstrators.
“As someone who works in public health and justice work, I knew this is what happened to black and brown people every day, even when there’s not a huge protest,” she said. “And the small taste that I got, I can’t believe this has systematically been going on in our country for this long.”