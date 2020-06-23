Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday released dashcam video from a police SUV that was stationed on I-676 on June 1 when demonstrators marching against against police brutality walked onto the open highway — and the footage does not appear to show any acts of aggression toward police that local and state officials have said preceded the use of teargas to clear the scene.
The four hours’ worth of footage appear to have been recorded on a vehicle that was on the road but not in the middle of the chaos as officers began spraying the gas at demonstrators. The video also becomes mostly obstructed after about 50 minutes, when someone who can’t be seen on camera appears to spray some sort of dark liquid over much of the SUV’s windshield.
Still, nothing in the minutes before or after the video becomes mostly obstructed appears to show protesters threatening the vehicle or anyone inside, or throwing rocks at police on scene — the type of behavior that both the State Police and city officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney and Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, have said caused the officers to resort to the use of gas and rubber bullets.
Ryan Tarkowski, a State Police spokesman, said the videos were “the only videos of the June 1 incident on I-676 available from the Pennsylvania State Police.” The agency is continuing to investigate its response, he said. State Police have previously said their officers were likely first to use tear gas, and that city police on scene followed suit.
The gas’ deployment — particularly against demonstrators stuck on a steep embankment while trying to leave the road — caused outcry among elected officials, as did videos of a Philadelphia Police officer there ripping face masks off kneeling protesters to douse their faces with pepper spray.
Kenney and Outlaw said the use of tear gas was a “last resort” after protesters flooded an open highway, surrounded a state trooper’s car, and threw rocks at officers. Protesters, neutral observers, and journalists on scene reported seeing no acts on the level described by police, and footage from TV news helicopters showed neither the rock-throwing incident nor protesters harassing police vehicles.
In addition to the State Police’s ongoing investigation, the city has said it will hire an outside investigator to probe the Police Department’s response to the highway demonstration — one of several instances during three days of protests that police have been accused of using improper or heavy-handed tactics against demonstrators.
This is a developing story that will be updated.