An 18-year-old student was shot in the leg while he was inside the Philadelphia Learning Academy-South school in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, a wound police believe was self-inflicted, authorities said.

Officers responded to the school at about 1 p.m. and found a male student in the gymnasium suffering from a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Philadelphia Learning Academy, on the 4300 block of Westminster Avenue, is a district alternative school that serves students in grades 7 through 12. Dozens of students were in the gym when the shooting occurred, and the school was immediately locked down after the gunfire.

Philadelphia School District policy requires students be scanned by metal detectors upon entrance. Christina Clark, a school district spokesperson, said it wasn’t clear how the gun got into the school.

“He didn’t bring it in using a door with a metal detector,” she said. Officials are currently reviewing footage to trace the student’s movement through the school.

The incident is the third time in two weeks that a Philadelphia student was shot in or near his school. On Oct. 8, 13-year-old Marcus Stokes was fatally shot in North Philadelphia at about 9 a.m. He was just blocks from E.W. Rhodes Elementary School, where he was in seventh grade.

And on Monday, a 16-year-old student at Abraham Lincoln High School in Mayfair was critically wounded when a gunman opened fire during an argument outside the school. A stray bullet flew into a passing car, killing the driver, 66-year-old Jeffrey Carter. On Wednesday, authorities filed murder and attempted murder charges against 21-year-old Aaron K. Scott, who investigators believe has a younger brother who had been a Lincoln student and was involved in an ongoing dispute.

The same day, Philadelphia school principals gathered in North Philadelphia with politicians, students, and clergy for a rally decrying gun violence. Philadelphia police officials said following the shooting incidents, they plan to increase officer presence in 25 school zones citywide.

Robin Cooper, president of the district’s principals’ union, was aghast at the news Friday.

“Children have no business with guns,” she said. “Two in one week.”

Cooper said principals across the city worry about students coming in through entrances monitored by school security staff, going through metal detectors, then exiting buildings, collecting a weapon and being let in through another entrance. It’s particularly worrisome given staffing levels, Cooper said.

“You have to remember, when you have places that are not adequately staffed, shortages everywhere, it’s a problem,” she said. “We keep sounding the alarm.”

The school, which houses three separate disciplinary programs, is supposed to have four school security officers. It only has two assigned, Cooper said, and one was absent yesterday.

This story is developing and will be updated.