Philadelphia attorney Michael T. van der Veen has taken a starring role in Donald Trump’s impeachment defense over the last two days — and he’s also incurred backlash.
Vandals spray-painted “TRAITOR” on the driveway of his suburban Philadelphia home Friday night, after he spent hours on the Senate floor hurling partisan invective and testily condemning the former president’s second impeachment trial as “constitutional cancel culture.”
A group of demonstrators calling him a “facist” gathered outside his Center City law office chanting, “When van der Veen lies, what do you do? Convict. Convict.”
And when he returned to the Senate podium Saturday for a debate over whether witnesses would be called to testify about Trump’s mindset during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, his suggestion that he would seek to depose at least 100 people at his office drew audible, bipartisan guffaws from the room — and set the internet ablaze.
“None of these depositions should be done by Zoom,” he said. “These depositions should be done in person, in my office in Philly-delphia.”
Van der Veen appeared confused by the response that followed his pronunciation of the city and his threat to drag people to his office there.
“I don’t know how many civil lawyers are here, but that’s the way it works folks,” he shouted over the chuckling. “I don’t know why you’re laughing. It is civil process. That is the way lawyers do it.”
It was unclear whether the senators were chuckling over his suggestion of having House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris schlep up I-95 to sit for hours-long interviews at his law office or at his singular pronunciation of the city where he works.
But his comments once again turned Philadelphia — the place where Trump famously declared that “bad things happen” and the city whose votes proved crucial to President Joe Biden’s victory — into an internet meme.
“I think that was probably exaggeration,” Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) said of van der Veen’s call for 100 witnesses. But he added of the biggest city in his state: “For the record, I want people to come to Philly anytime.”
In a surprise move, senators — including some Republicans — voted to consider the testimony from witnesses about Trump’s conversations with others as his supporters overran the Capitol.
Democrats hope it will establish Trump’s indifference to the violence.
Meanwhile, van der Veen and Trump’s defense team insisted he would use the opportunity to introduce testimony to do the investigation he argued the House had not done before voting to impeach trump.
“If you vote for witnesses, do not handcuff me by limiting the number of witnesses they can have,” he said. “I need to do the thorough investigation they did not do.”
Staff writer Julie Shaw and photojournalist Tyger Williams contributed to this article.
This is a developing story and will be updated.