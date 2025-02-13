What’s closed for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade on Friday, Feb. 14

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be the only thing getting shut down this week. The Eagles’ Super Bowl victory parade will bringing widespread closures across the city.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the Eagles will parade up Broad Street through Center City and finish at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for an all-day celebration expected to draw millions of fans. The Inquirer has covered everything you need to know, including:

Here’s a breakdown of what businesses and services will be open or closed on parade day. This list will be updated. If we missed anything, let us know.

Philadelphia government offices and services

🔴 City offices: All municipal government offices will be closed on Friday, including daytime recreation centers, environmental centers, and older adult centers.

🔴 Philadelphia courts: All criminal, civil, family, and traffic court hearings — both in person and virtual— will be rescheduled. (*Note: The Stout Center for Criminal Justice to request emergency protection from abuse order is still open when Family Court is closed. The Center is located in Room B–03 at 1301 Filbert St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107.)

United States Postal Service

Only one Postal Service office will be closed in Philadelphia on parade day.

The Castle Post Office at 1713 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148 will be closed on Friday, Feb. 14. Use the Point Breeze Post Office at 2500 Snyder Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19145 instead.

Trash collection delays for the Eagles parade

Philadelphia trash collection will be delayed by one day.

Residents with Friday trash pickup should place their trash and recycling out for collection on Saturday, Feb. 15, instead.

Public transportation changes for the Eagles parade

Both SEPTA and PATCO will operate modified schedules on Friday to accommodate crowds traveling to the parade. Check their official sites for up-to-date route changes and advisories.

For full details, read our guide on SEPTA’s game plan for the Super Bowl parade.

The following school districts will be closed on Friday, Feb. 14:

Philadelphia School District Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools Lower Merion School District Marple Newtown School District Central Bucks School District North Penn School District Cheltenham School District Gloucester City School District Ridley School District New Foundations Charter School

Colleges and universities closed for the Eagles parade

Philadelphia Museum of Art Rodin Museum Barnes Foundation The Franklin Institute Battleship New Jersey (Camden) Wagner Free Institute of Science: The museum will be closed, and the first class of the Drawing Animals course in partnership with the Fleisher Art Memorial is postponed

Philadelphia Free Library closures

All Free Library of Philadelphia locations will be closed on Friday, Feb. 14.

Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo will be closed on Friday, Feb. 14. However, the zoo will offer $50 reserved parking from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reserve a parking spot at visit.philadelphiazoo.org/events, under the “parking” section.

Which supermarkets and stores are open on parade day?

✅ Giant Food Stores: Open during regular business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s: Open during regular business hours.

🔴 Whole Foods: Both locations (2101 Pennsylvania Ave. and 929 South St.) will be closed on Friday.

🔴/✅ Target: Only two Target locations will be closed, the Target near the Art Museum at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130 and the Broad and Washington Target at 1020 Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146. All other Philadelphia Targets will be open during regular hours.

✅ Walmart: Open

🔴 Shops at Liberty Place & Food Court: Closed.