City Council Majority Leader Cherelle Parker is abandoning her controversial proposal to cut Philadelphia’s parking tax after fierce criticism from progressives and urban development advocates, a labor union that supported the bill said Tuesday.

Parker’s legislation would have lowered the parking tax rate from its current 25% to 17%, in exchange for promises from parking lot operators to improve wages for workers. But the commitment for higher pay couldn’t be written into law and was therefore unenforceable. The bill generated outrage from progressives, who said the companies shouldn’t need a tax break to pay living wages, and from urbanists who favor dense neighborhoods and oppose car-centric infrastructure.

The deal Parker struck between two Philadelphia lot companies and a union that represents parking workers fell apart because other operators, especially those not based in Philadelphia, wouldn’t sign on to the agreement, according to Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, which supported the bill.

Gabe Morgan, vice president of 32BJ, said the union appreciates Parker’s efforts to provide “a potentially historic opportunity for underpaid parking workers through her leadership of the Parking Tax Bill. It is unfortunate that many big institutions in the City and national corporations... didn’t take the opportunity to join the rest of the City’s parking and commercial real estate companies in creating a pathway out of poverty for thousands of workers.”

Parker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Despite the defeat of Parker’s bill, the parking tax rate is still scheduled to fall to 22.5% on July 1, after a temporary increase enacted last year expires.

This is a developing story and will be updated.