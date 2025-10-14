The first Philly police DEI chief was victim to the discrimination she was hired to fix, lawsuit says

When Leslie Marant was hired in April 2022 as the Philadelphia Police Department’s first chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, then-Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called the lifelong Philadelphian “uniquely qualified to succeed in this position.”

But less than two years later, Marant was fired in the first days of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration.

The city chalked up the termination to leadership restructuring that’s common with a new administration. But in a federal lawsuit, Marant says she was a victim of the systemic discrimination that she was tasked with addressing.

The police department’s “culture of sex discrimination and harassment has infected every level of the organization,” according to the complaint, which was filed Monday in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson for the city’s law department declined to comment. Marant’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

The ex-DEI chief reported directly to the police commissioner, the suit says, and served as a member of the department’s executive team.

From her first days on the job, Marant “witnessed firsthand the depth of the sexual harassment and discrimination that permeated the department,” the lawsuit says.

Marant observed male commanders making light of sexual harassment, the suit says, with one commenting during a training session that “it is only harassment if you look like Forrest Gump, but if you are cute, then it’s a date.” High-level members of the department also expressed displeasure when a federal jury in May 2022 awarded $1 million to two former officers following a sexual harassment and retaliation trial, the complaint says.

That case had led to the abrupt resignation of former Commissioner Richard Ross in 2019. Former Cpl. Audra McCowan accused Ross in the lawsuit of ignoring a sexual harassment complaint she filed against another officer in part because she broke off a two-year affair with Ross. Ross denied accusations of retaliation and was removed as a defendant during the course of the litigation.

Marant conducted interviews with about 50 commanders as part of a review of the discriminatory culture in the police department, and 14 brought up that previous commissioners had reputations of being “ladies’ men” who had sexual relationships with female subordinates, her lawsuit says.

And in December 2023, when Marant wanted to respond to a complaint of sexual discrimination and harassment against an incoming member of the executive team, the suit says, she was directed to stand down.

The DEI chief also raised concerns about “rampant racism” and observed discrimination against LGBTQ employees and a Jewish officer.

“However, rather than embracing Plaintiff’s efforts to reform the department’s discriminatory culture, Defendant subjected her to the very discrimination she sought to combat,” the lawsuit says.

Marant says that she was excluded from meetings, denied resources, and criticized for her leadership style. She was omitted from the public listing of executive team members, alongside two other Black women in leadership positions, the suit says. She complained about the “discriminatory treatment” and being “criticized and challenged more because she was a Black woman” multiple times to the department’s leadership and senior city officials.

After Outlaw resigned during the final months of Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, in September 2023, John Stanford took the reins as interim commissioner.

The suit says Marant told Stanford that “she would not be criticized for her leadership style if she were a white man.”

Stanford fired Marant on the morning of Jan. 2, 2024, as one of his final acts as interim commissioner. Parker’s pick to lead the department, Kevin Bethel, was sworn in that afternoon.

The reason for Marant’s termination was restructuring by the incoming administration, according to the complaint and the department’s statement to The Inquirer at the time.

But the lawsuit calls that reason a “pretext” and notes that Marant was the only employee terminated as part of the restructuring.

The police department confirmed that no other people were let go that day.