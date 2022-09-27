Mayor Jim Kenney said he will sign an executive order Tuesday banning the possession of firearms at city recreation centers and playgrounds, a move that could reignite a long-standing debate about whether the city should be able to write its own gun laws.

Kenney is expected to discuss the move at a 10 a.m. news conference. The action comes weeks after Tiffany Fletcher was fatally struck by a stray bullet from a nearby shooting while working at the Mill Creek rec center.

Kenney’s administration said there have been “18 incidents of gun violence at city parks and recreation facilities this year” and that his order would ban “guns and other deadly weapons from city recreation facilities, including rec center buildings, athletic courts, fields, playgrounds, and pools.”

Further details — including any potential penalties for those who violate the order — were not immediately clear.

And it also was not clear how, or if, the ordinance might be challenged in court. Similar attempts in the past have faced legal barriers — ones city officials have been attempting to overturn for years.

The main hurdle is known as preemption, a concept that prohibits municipalities from creating and enforcing local gun laws. Dozens of other states have similar prohibitions, and in Pennsylvania, courts have cited preemption while consistently striking down attempts by cities, including Philadelphia, to ban assault-style weapons, limit handgun purchases, and prohibit guns in parks and at recreation centers.

“No county, municipality, or township may in any manner regulate the lawful ownership, possession, transfer, or transportation of firearms, ammunition, or ammunition components when carried or transported for purposes not prohibited by the laws of this commonwealth,” state law says.

Statewide laws could be enacted by the Pennsylvania legislature, and city councilmembers in 2019 proposed a statewide bill that would have banned guns at rec centers.

But the Republican majority in the state House and Senate did not adopt the measure. And, to the frustration of many Philadelphia Democrats, legislators in recent years have stalled or not acted on other gun safety proposals, even as the city’s violence has reached record levels.

The city in 2020 sued the state in an attempt to overturn preemption, with Kenney saying at the time that the concept “handcuffs” local governments from taking measures to protect residents.

In the lawsuit — which remains pending — the city listed several laws it would enact if given the legal standing to do so. Among them: banning guns at parks and recreation centers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.