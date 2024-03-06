Eight students were shot near a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philly. Here’s what we know.

Eight Northeast Philadelphia High School students were shot and wounded — one critically — while preparing to board a SEPTA bus Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting marked the fourth time gunfire erupted on or near a SEPTA bus in as many days, and brought the total of children shot on their way to or from school this week to 11. Speaking to reporters through a downpour near Wednesday’s crime scene, impassioned city leaders vowed to work together, and Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said she planned to use “every legal and constitutional tool” to ensure safety in Philadelphia.

“Enough is enough,” Parker said.

Here is what we know.

What do authorities say happened?

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, a group of students from Northeast Philadelphia High School stood waiting near a bus stop near Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues, said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

A dark blue Hyundai Elantra was parked outside a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts, Bethel said. As the SEPTA bus pulled up to the stop, three people exited the parked car and opened fire on the students boarding the bus, shooting more than 30 times. Eight students, all between the ages of 15 and 17, were shot, Bethel said. One of the students, shot multiple times, is hospitalized in critical condition, Bethel said.

Two SEPTA buses operating nearby — Routes 18 and 67 ― were struck by the bullets, but no injuries to passengers were reported, a spokesperson said.

Bethel said Wednesday it was unclear whether the gunfire was connected to a shooting Monday in which a 17-year-old student from Imhotep Institute Charter High School was fatally wounded in a shooting at a bus stop in the city’s Ogontz section. Four others were wounded, including two bus passengers.

“It’s hard to sit here and see in three days that [we] have 11 juveniles shot that are going and coming from school,” Bethel said. “The cowardly acts we’ve seen over the last three days are unacceptable.”

Who was shot?

Police said among the eight students wounded in the shooting was a 16-year-old boy, shot nine times and listed in critical condition.

The other victims were listed in stable condition, including:

A 16-year-old girl shot twice. A 15-year-old boy shot twice in the left arm and once in the lower back. A 15-year-old boy shot once in the lower back. A 16-year-old boy shot in the chest, right leg, and right arm. A 16-year-old boy shot once in the leg. A 16-year-old boy shot once in the upper back. A 17-year-old boy shot once in the leg.

Four of the students were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, three were taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, and the eighth victim arrived in a private vehicle at Temple University Hospital - Jeanes Campus.

What happened to the shooters?

Police Wednesday were searching for a stolen blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra seen in surveillance footage near the shooting. The car had a missing front grill, paper tags, and a Penn State license plate frame.

“We will do everything in our power to bring those individuals who are responsible for this shooting today — as well as Monday and any of the shootings that we have — to justice but we cannot ignore what we’re seeing over the last three days,” Bethel said. “This is what we see when we [put] guns in the hands of juveniles.”

Where did the shooting occur?

The shooting occurred at a busy Northeast Philadelphia intersection known locally as Five Points — a bustling hub of bus stops and businesses in the Burholme section of the city. The intersection is less than a mile from Northeast High School — the city’s largest school — and near Philadelphia’s border with Cheltenham Township.

How is SEPTA responding?

Earlier Wednesday, SEPTA officials announced plans to combat gun violence on mass transit, from regularly searching detained suspects for weapons to strictly enforcing lesser criminal violations like fare evasion, drug use, and wearing masks.

Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson said earlier in the day that the agency would increase its number of officers on buses, and that Philadelphia police officers would patrol its buses more frequently to board buses and speak with operators. SEPTA also has surveillance cameras on about 60% of its buses.

“We’re going to enforce crime aggressively and we’re not going to apologize,” Lawson said.

Following the shooting Wednesday, Lawson said SEPTA, working with city police, was turning its attention “to how we can effectively police school dismissal.”

What are city leaders saying?

Huddled under umbrellas near the scene at Rising Sun and Cottman, city officials condemned the shooting, vowing to work together to address gun violence in Philadelphia.

Parker said that the city “will not be held hostage” to guns. “We will use every legal tool in the toolbox to ensure the public health and safety of the people of our city,” she said.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. called the violence “unconscionable.”

“We are just absolutely heartbroken and angry that innocent children walking home from school would be impacted by gun violence,” he said. Northeast High School will operate virtually through the rest of the week, the district said in a statement, and crisis counselors will be on site to offer students support.

District Attorney Larry Krasner called the shooting a “horrifying event,” vowing to charge and “vigorously prosecute” those responsible.

What happened in the other recent shootings near SEPTA buses?

Wednesday marked the fourth shooting near a SEPTA bus this week.

On Tuesday evening, a 37-year-old man was fatally shot on a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia. On Monday, Dayemen Taylor, a 17-year-old student at Imhotep Institute Charter High School, was fatally wounded in a shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz minutes after school let out. Four others were injured in the gunfire, including two passengers on the bus.

And on Sunday night, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed after stepping off a SEPTA bus in Oxford Circle.

