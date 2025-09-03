SEPTA will run sports express trains for Eagles home opener after sponsor steps in

There will be extra SEPTA trains running for Thursday’s Eagles home opener, after all.

Absent state funding as SEPTA has implemented major service cuts, FanDuel will sponsor the 10 additional express trains to the Eagles game, shuttling tens of thousands of people to and from the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. The sports betting platform will also foot the cost of fares for fans leaving the stadium, the team announced Wednesday.

SEPTA last month cut its additional sports service as part of its 20% service cuts across the board, as the nation’s sixth-largest mass transit agency faces a $213 million budget deficit that they are relying on state government to help fill. Meanwhile, officials in Harrisburg have been at a budget stalemate and unable to reach a deal to fund mass transit.

FanDuel will spend up to $80,000 to restore the sports express trains for Thursday’s Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to SEPTA.

Half of that will cover SEPTA’s operating costs, and FanDuel will pay as much as $40,000 more for free trains on the ride home from NRG Station, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

“We’re certainly very happy they stepped up. Very happy to be able to get this service out tomorrow,” Busch said. “The last thing we wanted to see was gridlock around this.”

The Eagles previously warned fans that those attending Thursday’s game should arrive early and carpool, in anticipation for the reduction in Broad Street Line service. The team also told fans who do not have tickets to the home opener that they should avoid the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

State lawmakers, SEPTA, and members of the politically-connected SEPTA board have spent the last week trying to secure a corporate sponsor to pay the $80,000 necessary to run the additional express Broad Street Line trains and cover one-way fares to avoid a traffic nightmare in and around Philadelphia, as tens of thousands of fans try to leave the stadium after the reigning Super Bowl champions face the Cowboys.

State Sen. Frank Farry (R., Bucks) said he notified SEPTA earlier Wednesday — before the mass transit agency secured FanDuel as its sponsor to cover the cost of running additional express subways and the cost of fares — that Uber had offered to fund the operational cost of running the additional trains, costing approximately $40,000.

SEPTA then reported Uber’s offer to sponsor to the Philadelphia Eagles, who preferred to go with one of their own corporate sponsors, Farry said.

“We appreciate FanDuel and SEPTA for collaborating to help provide Eagles fans with convenient transportation to-and-from our home opener,” said Don Smolenski, the Eagles’ president, in a release. “Their generous support will assist fans in getting to Lincoln Financial Field so that we can all enjoy the Championship Moment together as we take on the division rival Dallas Cowboys.”

Staff writer Abraham Gutman contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated.