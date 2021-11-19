Philadelphia will require all city workers to get a coronavirus vaccine by mid-January, joining a number of other cities with vaccine mandates and reversing a prior stance that unvaccinated workers would simply have to wear two masks while at work.

“We bear a responsibility to mitigate the harm that would result from inadvertent transmission of COVID-19 to our colleagues and the public and to set an example for other organizations and companies,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement announcing the policy. “We owe it to our city — and to ourselves — to do all we can to keep us all safe.”

While the city recently mandated that non-union employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1, the new policy will also apply to workers who are represented by the city’s four labor unions as well as city contractors.

Workers who aren’t vaccinated by Jan. 14 could lose their jobs, the city said. The policy will allow for 15 days of unpaid leave for unvaccinated employees, and they will be terminated by the end of that leave if they have not yet gotten vaccinated.

The city will offer religious and medical exemptions, but employees won’t be permitted to simply opt out of vaccination.

Philadelphia already has a vaccine mandate in place for health care and higher education employees. But Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole had previously stood by the city’s decision not to require vaccination for city employees. Instead, workers were required to wear two masks at work if they had not voluntarily reported their vaccination status to the city.