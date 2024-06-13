12 charged in federal takedown of group that pumped guns and drugs into Fairhill and Kensington

Federal authorities on Thursday announced charges against 12 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization they said were responsible for pumping fentanyl, cocaine and drugs into North Philadelphia over the last year.

Prosecutors said the group’s leader — Wilfredo Avila, 30, — and the other members of the organization operated at least 14 stash houses in the area and sold guns to their drug customers in Fairhill and Kensington as a means of securing their loyalty.

Advertisement

As part of the group’s takedown, agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized more than 57 firearms, more than four pounds of cocaine, and more than 50,000 doses of fentanyl.

“Ultimately, I hope this takedown underscores the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s commitment to tackling the duel and deadly threats of narcotics and firearms and to holding the perpetrators accountable,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said at a news conference where she detailed the 54-count indictment.

In addition to Avila, 9 others charged in the case have been arrested within the last week, authorities said. Another member of the group who faces criminal charges awaits transfer from another state, while a 12th person — Ahmed Perez, 28 — remains a fugitive.

All of them face significant prison time should they be convicted on conspiracy, drug, and gun trafficking charges.

Four members of the group, including Avila, face charges of trafficking in firearms, a relatively new federal charge that criminalizes transporting guns for the purpose of using them to commit crimes. The law — passed with bipartisan support in Congress in 2022 — makes the offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The case against Avila and his codefendants is the first time federal prosecutors in Philadelphia have pursued a conviction under the charge, Romero said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.