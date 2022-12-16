Lawyer Michael van der Veen, left, and former Philadelphia homicide detective Philip Nordo center, leave the Criminal Justice Center on May 10. Read more JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer

A former Philadelphia homicide detective was sentenced Tuesday to 24 ½ to 49 years in prison for sexually assaulting witnesses and informants in murder cases, capping a stunning downfall for the once-celebrated investigator. In handing down the punishment, Common Pleas Court Judge Giovanni Campbell said Nordo had exhibited a "disturbing capacity for cruelty" and said he "weaponized his power and influence" as a police officer. Nordo, 56, was convicted this spring of rape, sexual assault, official oppression and related crimes after a two-week trial in which three men told jurors that he'd approached them seeking information in homicide cases, then went on to force them into encounters that ranged from groping at Police Headquarters to unwanted sex in a Chinatown hotel room.

Prosecutors said Nordo also illegally steered reward money to one of the men, and suggested he may have played a role in leaking the confidential statement of another. And they said Nordo — who had been hand-picked to serve on a special task force that handled complex or high-profile investigations — used the prestige of his position to intimidate his targets to stay silent.

Nordo’s attorneys had denied that he committed any crime, saying his accusers were not credible and that he had been a dedicated detective improperly targeted by a flawed and biased investigation. They said he had been given awards for his work, which often required him to build rapport with people who were prone to lying, and that he had been falsely accused of abuse by men with credibility issues and inconsistent testimony.

Jurors voted to convict Nordo on each of the 18 counts he faced.

His downfall began in 2017, when Internal Affairs started investigating accusations that he’d improperly paid a key witness in a murder case. At that point, Nordo had served in the Police Department for two decades, about half of those years in the Homicide Unit, where he had been regarded as a tireless investigator with a sprawling network of informants.

A few months into the investigation, Nordo was fired for what police officials said was “knowingly and intentionally associating, fraternizing, or socializing” with people connected to criminal conduct.

And the next year, a Philadelphia judge tossed out a murder case Nordo had investigated, citing what she called his “outrageous” behavior, including developing unusual relationships with key informants — interactions that were documented on recorded prison phone calls.

In February 2019, after a grand jury investigation, prosecutors charged Nordo with grooming and sexually assaulting witnesses during his time on the force. The three men who testified against him at trial offered graphic and emotional accounts of their interactions with him.

Prosecutors at trial also played several recorded phone calls between Nordo and men in prison, in which Nordo could be heard calling the men freaks, telling them to keep an open mind, and promising them jobs at a pornography business (investigators came to believe there was no such business).

After Nordo’s 2019 arrest, the District Attorney’s Office began investigating cases he’d worked on to determine if they’d been marred by misconduct — an unprecedented undertaking, in part because of the scope of the review. Prosecutors believe Nordo helped secure around 100 convictions.

Judges have so far agreed to overturn at least 11 murder convictions in cases Nordo investigated — five of which prosecutors consider full exonerations — and the District Attorney’s Office is still reviewing dozens of others to see if they need to be remedied.

