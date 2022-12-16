A former Philadelphia homicide detective was sentenced Tuesday to 24 ½ to 49 years in prison for sexually assaulting witnesses and informants in murder cases, capping a stunning downfall for the once-celebrated investigator.

In handing down the punishment, Common Pleas Court Judge Giovanni Campbell said Nordo had exhibited a “disturbing capacity for cruelty” and said he “weaponized his power and influence” as a police officer.

Nordo, 56, was convicted this spring of rape, sexual assault, official oppression and related crimes after a two-week trial in which three men told jurors that he’d approached them seeking information in homicide cases, then went on to force them into encounters that ranged from groping at Police Headquarters to unwanted sex in a Chinatown hotel room.

