That the city didn’t partner with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, an organization that had built trust with Black communities, makes the matter all the more sour, said Jenkins. (Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium founder Ala Stanford told Philadelphia Magazine the city suggested it work with Philly Fighting COVID. The consortium has been administering vaccinations without the start-up’s help.) Jenkins also questioned the locations of current vaccination sites, given the data available on which communities have been hardest hit.