A woman in her 40s on Tuesday became the first inmate in the Philadelphia jails to die of complications from the coronavirus, city officials announced.
The Philadelphia Department of Prisons did not release the woman’s identity, say which jail she had been housed in, or describe the charges on which she was being held. Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney said the woman had been jailed for more than 500 days and was not considered eligible for early release.
She died in an area hospital after being taken there for treatment nearly a week ago, the city said in a news release. It also noted that she had underlying medical conditions but did not specify them.
"I want to offer my condolences to her family and friends,” Mayor Jim Kenney said at a news briefing Tuesday. “Incarcerated people are human beings. They are someone’s family member and friend. And we owe them the dignity of acknowledging their life and their passing.”
The woman’s death came a day after the state’s prison system announced its first death — a 67-year-old inmate at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County — and as both the city and the state ramp up efforts to thin their inmate populations to curb the spread of the virus behind bars.
City officials said that as of Tuesday its current inmate population stood at 4,087, a 13 percent decrease since March 16.
Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city has currently has 54 infected inmates in its jail system, which includes one new confirmed case since Monday. Farley said 13 inmates have recovered from the disease.
Three other inmates are hospitalized, said city officials, and 120 have been tested for the virus.
The city has refused to release a breakdown of how many inmates are ill at each of its four jail facilities or identify how many corrections officers have tested positive for the virus, citing privacy concerns.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Staff writer Chris Palmer contributed to this article.