How patronage in a Philly row office has cost taxpayers more than $900,000 … and counting

Tracey Gordon couldn’t extract enough campaign cash from her office staff to fund her bid for a second term as Philadelphia’s register of wills.

But two years after she left office, taxpayers are still paying for Gordon’s alleged misconduct.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the city agreed to pay $250,000 to a former clerk who, like several other register of wills employees, said he was fired after he refused to contribute to Gordon’s campaign.

Nicholas Barone alleged in a 2023 federal lawsuit that Gordon, through an intermediary, had first requested a $150 contribution in late 2021.

When Barone told his supervisor he couldn’t afford to contribute, Gordon asked for $75, according to the lawsuit. Barone balked again.

Then, in January 2022, Barone received a termination letter, effective immediately. The letter came four days after a performance review found he was exceeding expectations, according to his suit.

“She pressured everyone to make a donation and sort of made it known, if you’re not donating, you’re not going to be employed,” said Barone’s lawyer, James Goslee.

» READ MORE: Philly’s Register of Wills office is making political hires while lawsuits pile up. It could get expensive for taxpayers.

In addition to the Barone settlement, the city has paid $400,000 to settle four other federal lawsuits brought by former Gordon staffers. They alleged that Gordon, who was elected in 2019, had essentially turned the register of wills office into an arm of her unsuccessful reelection campaign.

Patrick Parkinson, a former administrative deputy in the office, claimed in his lawsuit that Gordon “continually and relentlessly badgered” him for campaign money, then fired him in 2022 when he refused. His suit was settled in 2024 for $120,000.

Barone’s case was unusual in that it was the only one that got as far as a trial, which began Monday. Several former employees testified about how Gordon had politicized the office. Gordon testified last.

The city then agreed to settle before the jury began deliberating. Goslee said her testimony was a “disaster” for the defense.

“She just wasn’t a good witness, I’ll put it to you that way,” Goslee said. “She should not be in politics or be allowed anywhere near public office.”

Reached by phone Thursday, Gordon initially declined to comment. She called back five minutes later.

“In connection with the allegations brought against me, I maintain I did nothing wrong,” Gordon said. “Any decision to settle the case was a decision made by the city of Philadelphia.”

A spokesperson for the city’s law department declined to comment.

The register of wills office is a somewhat obscure row office in City Hall that employees approximately 100 people with an annual budget of about $5.2 million. It issues marriage licenses, processes inheritance-related records, and does other nonpolitical work.

But it also has a reputation as a Democratic patronage operation going back at least to the 1980s, with jobs being doled out to people with political connections.

Goslee said he was hoping that Barone’s case might lead to some “structural change.”

“This is a very important public interest case,” he said. “That system of entrenched, compelled patronage really needs to come to an end.”

That doesn’t appear to be happening yet.

Gordon was defeated in the 2023 Democratic primary by John Sabatina Sr., an estate attorney and Northeast Philadelphia ward leader. He took office in January 2024.

The city has since paid out $256,000 in settlements to nine former register of wills employees who filed lawsuits alleging that Sabatina fired them to make way for his own patronage hires. Five cases are still pending.

Legal discovery in those cases has produced an internal list that the incoming Sabatina administration appears to have used to determined who would be fired.

“It was a hit list,” lawyer Timothy Creech, who is representing most of those ex-employees, said in September, comparing Sabatina to a “Tammany Hall”-style party boss, a reference to the former New York City political machine.

“It wasn’t to save money,” Creech said. “It was specifically to hire their own people.”

Several of the 30 office employees on the list are described by their connections to Gordon, including “Tracey niece,” “Tracey’s friend, 7th Ward committee person,” “Last Tracey hire.” The suggested action for most of those employees was immediate termination.

“We have enough immediate terminations to allow us several hires in the next two weeks,” reads a note at the bottom of the spreadsheet.

Another note appears to indicate that some firings were planned before Sabatina had replacements: “We don’t have people lined up for all of these jobs and we need to make sure we use up all of the funds set aside in the budget for salary.”

Sabatina has declined to comment on those cases.

Lauren Cristella, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy good-government group, said it is not acceptable for the city to spend more than $900,000 to settle lawsuits stemming from politics in the register of wills office.

“We can all think of a thousand better things we could do with these funds,” Cristella said. “The patronage mill better start printing money to keep up with these payouts because taxpayers in this city can no longer foot this bill. When is enough for Council and the mayor to meaningfully reform the row offices?”

Last year, the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, Philadelphia’s fiscal watchdog, passed a resolution to recommend that City Council and Mayor Cherelle L. Parker abolish the register of wills office, along with the sheriff’s office, another row office with a long history of problems.

Neither Parker nor Council has shown any interest in taking action.

Gordon, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2024, now works in the sheriff’s office as a services representative, according to city payroll records.

"Row offices are set up to create jobs for the politically connected, not serve the people of our city,” Cristella said. “It doesn’t matter who is in the office, the taxpayers are always on the hook for their abuse of power.”

Inquirer researcher writer Ryan W. Briggs contributed to this article.