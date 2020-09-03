Joe Biden has a sizable lead against President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, according to a new poll released Thursday — and almost everyone’s mind is already made up.
The Quinnipiac University survey — one of several this week that show Biden with substantial leads in battleground states — found 52% of likely voters supporting Biden, compared to 44% for Trump, and with 94% having settled on their pick for president. That paints a different picture than one released just a day earlier from Monmouth University.
The Monmouth poll depicted a much tighter contest in Pennsylvania, with Biden leading by between 1 and 3 percentage points, depending on the level of voter turnout. That’s essentially a toss-up — and in line with strategists in both parties, who have long said they expect the contest in Pennsylvania to be close.
Other August polls from Muhlenberg College and Change Research have also suggested a closer race in Pennsylvania, while Franklin and Marshall College recently found a Biden lead of 7 percentage points.
Quinnipiac sees a substantial Biden advantage. If accurate on how few voters remain undecided, the poll’s findings would leave Trump with little room to maneuver — especially with people set to begin voting by mail in just a couple weeks..
Trump, who was scheduled to visit Southwest Pennsylvania on Thursday night, won the state by less than 1 percentage point in 2016, one of three razor-thin battleground state wins that helped him secure the White House.
Both parties see the state as critical to the 2020 election and have showcased its importance this week: After the president’s visit, his daughter Ivanka Trump is stumping in Chester County on Friday. Vice President Mike Pence spoke in Northeast Pennsylvania Tuesday and the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, stopped in Bucks County on Monday. Biden delivered a major campaign speech in Pittsburgh on Monday.
The Quinnipiac results are in line with numerous national polls released this week. The surveys suggest that the national party conventions, and Trump’s increasing focus on crime and civil unrest, have done little to change the overall dynamics of the election since earlier this summer, when polls showed Biden leading nationally and in key swing states.
One bright spot for Trump is that voters still favor him on the economy — 52% to 45% — and 29% say that’s the most important issue in the election, the most of any topic. Another 15% rated “law and order” as their top concern.
But on a range of other major issues, Biden leads. Among them: handling a crisis (52% favor Biden, 44% Trump); healthcare (54% to 42%); responding to the coronavirus (54% to 41%); and handling racial inequality (57% to 38%).
“The economy is key in Pennsylvania and a majority of likely voters approve of the way President Trump is handling it, but it’s overshadowed by Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and his overall job approval. Both are registering double digit deficits,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.
Forty-three percent said they approved of the job Trump is doing, while 54% disapproved.
The poll surveyed 1,107 likely voters in Pennsylvania from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.