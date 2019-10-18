A day after a jury found Michael White not guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of real estate developer Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square, The Inquirer filed a motion Friday asking the judge who oversaw the trial to release the names of the jurors, none of whom has spoken publicly about the case.
Stan Wischnowski, The Inquirer’s executive editor and senior vice president, said in a statement: “The insights that these jurors can provide are certain to yield a more complete understanding of what went into their decision in a case of such significant public interest.”
The racially mixed panel of eight men and four women deliberated for about eight hours over two days before acquitting White, 22, of voluntary manslaughter, obstruction, and possessing an instrument of crime in a trial that attracted widespread attention for highlighting the city’s fault lines of race and class.
They did vote to convict White of tampering with evidence for throwing the knife used in the killing onto a West Philadelphia rooftop. That charge carries a maximum jail sentence of one to two years. White is to be sentenced in December.
Common Pleas Court Judge Glenn B. Bronson on Thursday declined to release juror names to The Inquirer after the verdict was announced. All jurors left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.
Attorney Eli M. Segal of Pepper Hamilton LLP, who represents The Inquirer, wrote Friday in a motion to Bronson that “the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has held that the press and the public have a First Amendment right to access juror names.”
In recent years, The Inquirer successfully petitioned a Montgomery County judge to release the names of jurors after both of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trials.
Following Cosby’s retrial last year, Common Pleas Court Judge Steven T. O’Neill took three weeks to issue a ruling before acknowledging that state law gives the media “a qualified First Amendment right to the names of the jurors in this case.”
White, of Overbrook, had been working as a bicycle food courier last July when he randomly encountered Schellenger, of Point Breeze, who had been arguing with another motorist at 17th and Chancellor Streets.
Schellenger and White soon became engaged in their own brief dispute, according to witness testimony. White then pulled out a knife, Schellenger charged and tried to tackle him, and White stabbed Schellenger in the back. He was declared dead later that night.
» READ MORE: Anatomy of a deadly clash
Prosecutors at trial had sought to prove that White unnecessarily injected himself into an argument between Schellenger and someone else, then escalated the situation by drawing his weapon before stabbing the unarmed Schellenger.
White’s attorneys, however, said that White had acted in self-defense. White also testified that Schellenger had told him, “I’ll beat the black off you” during their confrontation.
The case stoked racial tensions in the city and drew additional controversy after District Attorney Larry Krasner twice downgraded charges against White. The second time occurred earlier this month, when Krasner said he wanted to drop third-degree murder charges and seek to convict White only of voluntary manslaughter and related counts.
Schellenger’s relatives were outraged by that decision, pointing out that White was already charged with both third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter, and saying that a jury should have been able to decide whether to convict him on either count.