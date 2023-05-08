Man stabbed at Market-Frankord El’s Tioga station

A 37-year-old man was stabbed twice Sunday while waiting for a train on the eastbound platform of the Market-Frankford El, Philadelphia police said.

Investigators released few details about the incident, which occurred just after 6 p.m., saying only that the victim had been stabbed twice in the back and sustained cuts to his head. They did not identify a suspect or recover a weapon.

Emergency responders took the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.

The stabbing is the latest in a string of violent incidents that have plagued SEPTA’s subway system in recent weeks. On April 23, a man was shot and critically injured around 3 a.m. in the PATCO-Broad Street Line concourse. Two days earlier, a boy was shot in the face outside the 52nd Street El station.

And a man was fatally shot April 8 during a fight inside the Broad Street Line’s Walnut-Locust station. That incident followed another shooting of a man and a woman as they waited at the line’s Snyder station.

SEPTA officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday’s stabbing.