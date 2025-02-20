No contaminants found in the air or water supply as SPS Technologies fire burns for fourth straight day, officials say

The four-alarm fire that has ravaged the SPS Technologies campus on Highland Avenue in Abington since Monday “remains active but contained” as of Thursday morning, according to a statement from Abington Township.

Firefighters from 68 crews in the region have been called to tame the fire that initially broke out on 9:30 p.m Monday when explosions boomed inside the aerospace parts manufacturer. The blaze briefly intensified Tuesday morning before calming on Wednesday as a voluntary evacuation and shelter-in-place order for within a one-mile radius around SPS Technologies was lifted. No injuries have been reported.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Crews thought they had the massive Montco industrial fire under control. Then came the billowing smoke and evacuation notices.

Fighting the fire has been an uphill battle, Jenkintown fire marshal Chris Platz said during a news conference. Parts of the building will have to be demolished for crews to extinguish hot spots deep inside SPS Technologies' 600,000 square foot facility.

Demolition crews are currently on-site surveying the space, said Abington’s Director of Fire and Emergency Management Services Tom McAneney, though Platz said any actual tear downs will could start within “the next day or two.”

The week’s strong winds and below-freezing temperatures have limited firefighters' response. SPS Technologies' sprinkler system was also “out of service” for maintenance at the start of fire.

» READ MORE: Residents worry about chemical exposure, charred debris as the fire at SPS Technologies in Abington burns for its third straight day

“It’s not burning out of control anymore so we have the luxury of slowing down,” said McAneney, “We’re not going to put anybody in any danger.“

Air and drinking water remain safe

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will continue to monitor air and water quality in the area.

“Based on the data collected, the monitoring equipment has not detected levels of contaminants of public concern,” in the air or drinking water, Abington Township said in its statement.

The DEP previously found low levels of “chemicals of concern” downstream from SPS in Tookany Creek Tuesday. The creek was re-tested, but results are not yet available. Findings from the DEP’s investigation can be found on a webpage dedicated to the fire.

Air quality monitors are being placed throughout Jenkintown, Abington, and Cheltenham, Jenkintown Police Chief Tom Scott said at Thursday’s news conference.

“They are there to address dust and particulate matters, as well as other hazardous chemicals common to these types of incidents,” Scott said.

» READ MORE: DEP tested air for six chemical compounds near SPS Technologies, Philly tested for two dozen

One monitor is at the railroad tracks separating the plant from houses to its southeast. The second is next to the Jenkintown Middle/High School complex, which is just under a mile away from SPS' campus.

The DEP is testing the air for three sizes of particulate matter, “volatile organic compunds,” chlorine, sulfuric acid, hydrogen sulfide, and hydrogen cyanide, according to its website. The City of Philadelphia has separately conducted its standard battery of air tests, finding that any traces of chemicals were “well below” the amount that a worker can be exposed to regularly during a standard work week without seeing adverse health effects.

SPS Technologies disposed of 177 tons of chemicals in 2023, according to the most recent results available of the EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory. That same year, SPS had to pay the EPA $109,000 for storing chemicals without a permit.

The facility is permitted to handle potentially toxic chemicals such as trichloroethylene, vinyl chloride, and 1-2 dichloroethane, which can increase risks for certain types of cancers.

» READ MORE: Abington company that caught fire had toxic ‘ignitable waste’ on site and had past EPA violations

Chemicals kept away from the blaze, SPS says

SPS is currently investigating the cause of the fire, according to a statement Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy read during Thursday’s conference. The company regained access to the factory Thursday to begin assessing damage and had placed its own air quality monitors in the area.

Most of the facility’s chemicals were stored in building separate from the onset of the fire, SPS said in its statement, adding that “no chemicals” have been involved in the blaze. The company is currently moving chemicals to a location off-site.

Jenkintown Police Chief Scott said that the department has begun to put together a preliminary list of homes that were impacted by the fire. About 250 homes, located predominantly in Jenkintown, were included in the now-expired evacuation order.

Officials urged those with charred debris from the fire in their yards to call 9-1-1 to have it removed.

“We are recommending that people do not touch any debris” without protective gear, Molloy said.