It remains to be seen how the strategy may work in the general election. About 7 in 10 Pennsylvania adults approve of Wolf’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, including 51% of Republicans and those who lean Republican, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll conducted from late April to early May. In addition, 76% of adults said Pennsylvania was either handling business restrictions “about right" or moving too quickly to ease them. Just 23% said the state was moving too slowly to lift restrictions.