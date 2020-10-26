With rallies in Allentown and near Lancaster and Altoona, President Donald Trump on Monday is barnstorming across Pennsylvania, giving speeches that tout his administration’s accomplishments, attack Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s energy plans, and criticize Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus safety restrictions.
“Biden’s plan is an economic death sentence for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Trump said in Allentown. “He will eradicate your energy and send Pennsylvania into a crippling depression.”
Trump has repeatedly accused Biden of promising to immediately end natural gas fracking, a claim that Politifact has rated as false. Biden has called for a gradual transition from fossil fuels to clean energy in order to address climate change. Trump also dismissed concerns about the coronavirus, cases of which are now peaking for the third time in the United States.
Trump also repeated his baseless claims that this year’s election will be rigged against him in Pennsylvania in comments that were riddled with inaccuracies.
In Allentown, for instance, Trump said that Wolf would be counting ballots, a task that is conducted by county elections workers, not the governor. But Trump nonetheless said that Wolf could not be trusted to do so because his administration’s coronavirus rules made it difficult for the president to find a venue for the rally, which was scheduled at the last minute.
“This is the guy that’s counting our ballots? It doesn’t work. It doesn’t work. So be vigilant and watch,” Trump said. “We’re watching you, Gov. Wolf, very closely. We’re watching you.”
Trump implied that he would withhold federal support for Pennsylvania if Wolf asks for it in Trump’s second term due to the dust-up over finding a rally venue.
“I’m going to remember it, Tom. ‘Hello, mister president. This is Gov. Wolf. I need help. I need help,’” Trump said. “You know what? These people are bad.”
The breakneck pace of the president’s rallies is part of a strategy to maximize local TV news coverage to make up for a fundraising disadvantage that has prevented it from airing as many ads as Biden’s campaign, Politico reported. Recent Trump rallies, however, have been linked to local coronavirus outbreaks, including two in Pennsylvania, a USA Today investigation found.
Biden, on the other hand, has flooded their airwaves with ads, while holding fewer and smaller events due to the pandemic. His campaign released a statement Monday saying Biden would “shut down the virus and safely open up the economy.”
“Pennsylvanians have lost jobs and lost lives under President Trump’s failed leadership,” Biden’s campaign said in a statement Monday. “While working families in Pennsylvania continue to struggle, President Trump has given tax breaks to big corporations that ship jobs overseas and started a reckless tariff war with China that has cost Pennsylvania jobs.”
A third spike in new coronavirus cases has swept across the United States, leading to records counts of newly confirmed cases for Pennsylvania in recent days. The rising case counts, combined with the likelihood of sates again shutting down businesses and the increasingly slim chances of a congressional aid package, caused stocks to plummet on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing the day down 650 points, or 2.3%.
But Trump on Monday complained that the pandemic was getting so much attention Election Day nears.
“We’re rounding the turn. All they want to talk about is COVID. By the way on Nov. 4, you won’t be hearing so much about it,” he said.
Medical professionals have publicly called on the president to discontinue his rallies in Pennsylvania. Seventy-five doctors led by the Committee to Protect Medicare, a healthcare advocacy group, signed a letter last week asking Trump to cancel a campaign rally in Erie. And on Monday, Meaghan Reid, an emergency physician in Drexel Hill, hosted a virtual new conference again asking the president to cancel his rallies here.
“It’s the second time we’ve asked the president to avoid visiting our state. This time we hope he understands that public health must come before politics,” Reid said. “Our most recent 14-day [case] volume is the highest ever. President Trump’s campaign rallies will increase the risk of spreading COVID-19 to more people.”