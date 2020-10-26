Mills-Richardson was among the thousands of Philadelphia residents who ventured out on a chilly and rainy Monday to request and cast mail ballots without using the mail. Tuesday is the last day voters can apply for mail ballots in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia in recent weeks opened early voting locations across the city, where through Tuesday, voters can request, receive, fill out, and return mail ballots all in one stop. Starting Wednesday, the satellite offices will be open for voters to drop off mail ballots they already have.