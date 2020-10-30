The mayor’s remarks came four days after the officers, responding to a radio call that reported an assault against an elderly man and woman, shot the 27-year-old Wallace as he wielded a knife outside his family’s West Philadelphia home. It marked the third time officers had been called to the house that day; Wallace had been seeking treatment for what his family said was bipolar disorder, and his mental health struggles had been cited by judges in his previous contact with the criminal justice system.