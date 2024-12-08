Museum pressed over plane possession | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Sunday will start off cloudy, but the sun should come out and temps will approach the mid-50s, or about 15 degrees higher than they were Saturday.

The Franklin Institute is under scrutiny over how it came to own a Wright brothers airplane. Our main read explores how the plane got there and why the family of its previous owner, a troublemaker and millionaire son of a wealthy Philadelphia brewer, believe it may have been stolen.

The 1911 Wright Model B Flyer has lived at the Franklin Institute for almost a century. The treasured artifact is now considered one of the best-preserved planes of its kind.

But it’s not exactly clear if the museum had permission to take possession of the plane in the first place.

Its celebrity owner was Grover Cleveland Bergdoll. Orville Wright taught Bergdoll to fly, and after Bergdoll’s mother bought him the two-seat flier, he went on to reportedly “terrorize” the community with his reckless maneuvers in the sky.

The plane was discovered abandoned in a Delco machine shop in 1933. Two years later, it was put on display at the Franklin Institute. The museum said it was a gift from Bergdoll, citing a letter that transferred ownership to a volunteer. But it doesn’t have that document.

The museum suggests a lack of proof may be due in part to Bergdoll’s fugitive status when the plane was found, and points out that the legitimacy of the gift had not been disputed before.

Still, Bergdoll’s family questions the Franklin Institute’s right to possess this piece of aviation history.

Notable quote: “I had naively assumed that the way they acquired items was aboveboard,” said Bergdoll’s daughter Katharina. “It’s highly suspicious, in my view.”

Arts and culture reporter Rosa Cartagena has the story, including what Bergdoll’s family wants the museum to do and potential theories behind Bergdoll’s intentions.

Welcome to “Mr. Herman’s Kids Corner.”

There’s a round table, where Herman Cruse, 56, reads with students one-on-one for about 20 to 30 minutes during their school day at Middle Township Elementary School, in Cape May Courthouse, three times a week.

But Cruse is not a teacher. He is a school bus driver.

Since 2021, Cruse estimates he has read with hundreds of students, mostly kindergarteners and first graders, who view him as a beloved mentor, role model, and father figure.

Sit down with education reporter Melanie Burney to hear from Cruse and learn why he started reading to the kids.

What you should know today

❓Pop quiz

A new book tells the story of how late rapper MF Doom came to create one of his most highly regarded albums, Vaudeville Villain, in 2001 at this Philly-based gallery.

A) Tiger Strikes Asteroid

B) Crane Arts

C) Inliquid

D) Space 1026

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: This player leads the Eagles in rushing touchdowns this season — and it’s not Saquon Barkley.

JAN HUSTLER

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Lauren Heslin who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Kaitlin Olson. The actress and honorary Philadelphian was a special guest on the debut episode of Kylie Kelce’s new podcast.

Photo of the day

What you’re saying about ...

On Saturday, I asked which one-block stretch of street you think may have been walked the most in the city’s history, and also asked you to share your Spotify Wrapped results. Here’s a sample of your responses, edited for clarity.

M. Quinn: Broad Street from Chestnut to Walnut.

Mel Shralow: Chestnut between 5th and 6th Streets.

John Shiffert: There’s #1, and there isn’t anyone else: The Boss, Bruce Springsteen, whose Philly credentials are second only to the now broken Hall & Oates.

Greg Pendleton: My top 100 playlist included 99 rock/pop songs and one classical piece, and my top 5 artists are Regina Spektor, St. Vincent, Richard Thompson, David Bowie, and Björk.

Jim Finnegan: In addition to playing music through Spotify, I use it for white noise and sleeping sounds. So my top songs of the year in terms of frequency turn out to be cricket noises, rainfall and stormy weather sounds.

I have a “sleepy” playlist, but the sounds of nature truly hit differently.

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “I want a Sunday kind of love / A love to last past Saturday night.”

