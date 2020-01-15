Feb. 25 to March 10: Franchise tag window — Teams will be able to franchise-tag players starting on Feb. 25 and ending at 4 p.m. March 10. The Eagles don’t have anybody with an expiring contract worth the tag, which would require the team to shell out the average salary of the top five earners at the player’s position. It will be interesting to see if the Dallas Cowboys use the franchise tag on Dak Prescott or Amari Cooper. Dallas could also use the “transition tag” on Cooper, which would give the team the right to match any offer the wideout gets.