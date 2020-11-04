It’s hard to know how good Hurts is as a conventional quarterback based on the first half of the season. He’s thrown only two passes, completing both of them. The amount of attention he demands is promising, though, and there’s at least a blueprint for what the Eagles offense could look like if Hurts is called on to start. Considering how much Wentz has struggled this season, Hurts' value is higher than it was expected to be going into the year. If Wentz was playing at a high level, things would be different.