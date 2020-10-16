All this isn’t to say that Jackson’s ability as a runner will take a backseat. He’s at his best when he’s making defenders miss in the open field. Even though he has a tendency to hold onto the ball, Jackson has the athleticism that could neutralize the Eagles pass rush. While his time to throw, measured by NGS, is one of the longest in the league, he’s been only sacked 12 times this season because of his elusiveness in the pocket. The defensive line will have to be disciplined in its rushing lanes to make sure there aren’t clear lanes for Jackson to take advantage. The Eagles haven’t really played a mobile quarterback this season, so it will be an interesting test. Dwayne Haskins broke off a 19-yard run against them in the season opener, but they’ve otherwise held quarterbacks in check.